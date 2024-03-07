German Stocks Tumble as Factory Orders Plunge in January, Hugo Boss and Lufthansa Shares Hit

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS - In a surprising downturn, German stocks declined sharply following an unexpected plunge in factory orders for January 2024, marking a significant reversal from the previous month's gains. The drop in orders, coupled with disappointing forecasts from major companies like Hugo Boss and Lufthansa, sent ripples through the market, causing a notable dip in the benchmark DAX index.

Economic Headwinds

Germany’s manufacturing sector faced a steep decline in new orders, dropping 11.3% month-on-month, starkly contrasting December 2023’s 12.0% increase. This downturn surpassed economists' predictions of a 6.0% fall, highlighting the volatility and potential economic headwinds facing Europe's largest economy. According to Destatis, the sharp decrease can be attributed to the high volume of large orders in the previous month, particularly in the aircraft sector, involving major deals with Airbus.

Corporate Challenges

Corporate Germany also delivered its share of bad news, with Hugo Boss’s stock plummeting by 18% after the fashion giant projected its 2024 operating profit to fall below market expectations. Similarly, Lufthansa’s shares dipped by 1.4% following a subdued outlook for the year ahead. Continental AG wasn’t spared either, with a 3% decline in its shares after the tyre manufacturer reported an operating result for the fiscal year that didn't meet expectations.

Market Reactions

The cumulative effect of the significant drop in factory orders and corporate downgrades led to a downturn in the German stock market, with the DAX closing down 0.3% at 17,655. This development reflects broader concerns about the health of Germany’s economy, which has been facing increasing pressures from various fronts, including supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions, and fluctuating demand in key markets.

As investors and analysts digest these developments, the focus shifts towards the German government and businesses' response to these challenges. While the immediate impact has been negative, the long-term implications for Germany's economic resilience and growth trajectory remain to be seen. Amidst this uncertainty, the market's reaction underscores the interconnectedness of corporate performance, economic indicators, and investor sentiment, shaping the landscape of European finance.