German Development Bank Invests in Moroccan Social Welfare and Sustainable Development

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:56 am EST
In a move that promises to usher in an era of improved living conditions for the Moroccan population, the German Development Bank has entered into three loan agreements totaling 250 million euros, supplemented by two grant contracts amounting to 7 million euros. These funds are dedicated to a gamut of projects aimed at enhancing social protection, fostering sustainable mobility, and optimizing irrigation practices.

The Social Protection Project

The cornerstone of this financial agreement is a subsidized loan of 120 million euros, buttressed by a 2 million euro grant, earmarked for a social protection project. This initiative underscores the shared commitment of both the German Development Bank and Morocco to enhance the social welfare of the Moroccan populace, aiming to create a robust social protection system that serves as a safety net for the country’s most vulnerable citizens.

Funding Sustainable Transport Reforms

Another significant allocation from the loan—a hefty sum of 100 million euros, further bolstered by a 5 million euro grant—is set aside to fund reforms of the Fund to support urban and interurban road transport (FART). This funding is set to revolutionize the public transport system within Moroccan cities and towns, steering it towards a more modern, climate-friendly model. The project not only reflects Morocco’s unwavering commitment to sustainable development but also promises to significantly improve the quality of life for its residents by making their commutes more efficient and eco-friendly.

Boosting Morocco’s Forest Policy Strategy

In a separate development, Morocco has secured a 100-million-euro funding deal from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to back its 2020-2030 forest policy strategy. The plan, which is structured around climate change adaptation, biodiversity promotion, and institutional capacity improvement, aims to restore forest ecosystems over an area of more than 600,000 hectares. The ambitious strategy is expected to create over 27,500 additional direct jobs and boost the market value generated by the productive and ecotourism sectors to a staggering half billion euros a year.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

