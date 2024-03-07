GeoPark Triumphs in 2023: Strong Finish, Operational Milestones, and Shareholder Returns

GeoPark Limited, a leading oil and gas exploration and production company, celebrated a momentous year in 2023, marked by significant operational achievements and robust financial performance. With a focus on sustainable growth and shareholder value, GeoPark's strategic initiatives have positioned the company for continued success.

Operational Excellence and Financial Health

GeoPark's operational strategy in 2023 led to a remarkable recovery in production volumes and a healthy replenishment of 2P reserves. The company's diligent capital expenditure of $200 million facilitated the drilling of 48 gross wells, achieving a 2P reserve replacement ratio of 110%. This strategic investment bore fruit, as average annual production reached 36,500 barrels of oil per day equivalent. The fourth quarter saw a notable surge in production, averaging 38,400 barrels per day, a 10% increase over the third quarter, primarily due to the successful exploration drilling campaign and the restoration of production from key wells.

Striving for Sustainability and ESG Excellence

GeoPark's commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles remains a cornerstone of its business strategy. The company's ESG initiatives, dubbed SPEED, have garnered significant recognition, including an upgrade to an AA rating by MSCI. GeoPark's efforts in carbon intensity reduction and governance have set a benchmark in the industry, underscoring the company's dedication to responsible and sustainable operations. The completion of a double materiality exercise and a comprehensive human rights risk impact assessment further highlight GeoPark's proactive approach to sustainability.

Future Outlook and Strategic Initiatives

Looking ahead, GeoPark is well-positioned to capitalize on promising operational and exploration opportunities. The encouraging results from wells in the CPO 5 block and positive developments in Ecuador signal potential for further growth and operational success. Moreover, GeoPark's financial strength and disciplined capital allocation strategy have enabled the commencement of a modified Dutch auction tender to repurchase up to $50 million of its shares, reflecting confidence in the intrinsic value of its assets and a commitment to delivering shareholder value. GeoPark's strategic focus on growth, efficiency, and sustainability sets the stage for an exciting future.