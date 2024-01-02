Geo Group Inc. Experiences Stock Price Dip: An In-depth Analysis

Geo Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO), a pivotal player in the Industrials Sector and Security & Protection Services industry, witnessed a -3.73% slump in its stock price on December 29, 2024. The stock opened at $11.13 and dipped to $11.25 at closing. The past year presented a price range for GEO of $6.94 to $12.42, illustrating the volatility inherent in the market.

A Closer Look at Geo’s Performance

The company, employing 15,800 individuals worldwide, documented a sales growth of 1.09% over the preceding five years. This growth, however, was overshadowed by an average annual earnings per share (EPS) decrease of -40.36%. Despite these figures, Geo Group, Inc. maintains a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, with 124.06 million outstanding shares and a float of $119.51 million.

Ownership and Insider Transactions

Geo’s insider ownership stands at 5.23%, with institutional ownership at a substantial 68.00%. The recent insider transactions included a sale of 2,000 shares by the VP of Finance and Treasurer, followed by a sale of 4,800 shares by a company Director. These transactions invariably affect the company’s stock price, impacting both short and long-term investor sentiment.

Earnings and Predictions

For its last quarter, Geo Group, Inc. reported earnings of $0.19 per share, meeting the consensus outlook. Analysts anticipate earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year and forecast a long-term EPS growth of 15.00% over the next five years. The company’s price to sales ratio sits at 0.56, and its price to free cash flow is 11.68, which investors often use as indicators of the company’s financial health.

Stock Market Dynamics

Geo Group, Inc. navigates a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The stock’s key resistance levels are at $11.15, $11.46, and $11.76, with support levels at $10.54, $10.24, and $9.93. These figures provide investors with strategic insights into the stock’s performance and potential future trajectory.