Genuine Parts Co.: A Study in Steady Growth Amid Market Fluctuations

In the world of automobile retail, Genuine Parts Co. (NYSE: GPC) found itself in a slight dip of 1.30% to $137.98 at Wednesday's market open, only to rebound and close at $139.80. Over the past 52 weeks, the company's stock has seen a rollercoaster ride between $126.35 and $181.37.

Steady Growth and Earnings

The past five years have marked a steady growth in annual sales for Genuine Parts Co., with a 4.78% increase and a notable annual earnings per share growth of 14.76%. This year, however, the earnings per share growth has seen a slight dip to 11.15%. Overall, the company boasts a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, with $140.94 million in shares outstanding and a float of $139.67 million.

A Look at Moving Averages and Ownership

With the stock's 50-day moving average at $136.82 and the 200-day moving average at $151.27, the company's stock continues to show some volatility. The ownership of the company is largely institutional, at 80.73%, with insiders owning a minor 0.38%. Recent insider trading activities include a purchase of 2,000 shares at $151.75 each and a purchase of 500 shares at $149.44 each by company executives.

Analysts' Predictions and Company Performance

The last quarter saw Genuine Parts Co. reporting earnings per share of $2.49, surpassing the consensus estimate of $2.40. Analysts predict earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year. The company's earnings per share are expected to grow by 8.90% over the next five years. Genuine Parts Co. has a quick ratio of 0.58, a PE ratio of 15.59, and a beta score of 0.95. The price to sales ratio is 0.84, and the price to free cash flow is 22.51.

Future Prospects

Earnings per share for the trailing twelve months is $8.85, with an expectation to reach $2.19 in the next quarter and predictions for $9.87 at the end of the year. The company's volume was lower than the previous year, and its raw stochastic average over the last 100 days is 37.42%, indicating a decrease compared to the 52.01% in the last two weeks. The company's historic volatility over the past 14 days is 11.72%, which is lower than the 27.36% over the past 100 days. All these factors suggest that Genuine Parts Co. is on a path of steady growth and presents a strong investment opportunity.