Genesis Halts NY Operations After Settling $1B Fraud Case with Attorney General

Genesis Settles Lawsuit with New York Attorney General, Halts Business Operations in NY

Crypto lending firm Genesis has agreed to a settlement with New York Attorney General Letitia James, closing a contentious chapter involving fraud allegations related to its Gemini Earn product. The agreement, which requires court approval, follows Genesis' lending unit filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January 2023. As part of the resolution, Genesis will cease all business operations in New York.

Unraveling the Fraud Allegations

Genesis and Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange, were accused of perpetuating fraudulent schemes that led to investor losses exceeding $1 billion after withdrawals from the Gemini Earn product were halted in November 2022. The lawsuit, filed in October, claimed that Genesis and Gemini promised high returns to investors without disclosing the risks associated with their lending practices.

Gemini, however, maintains its innocence in the matter, asserting that both they and their users were victims of fraud by Genesis. Digital Currency Group (DCG), Genesis' parent company, has also denied any wrongdoing.

The Road to Settlement

The settlement with the New York Attorney General comes on the heels of a recent agreement between Genesis and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In this deal, Genesis may pay $21 million, contingent on creditor repayment, for pooling assets from Gemini Earn with other customer funds.

The New York settlement aims to return assets to former customers and other creditors, pending approval by a bankruptcy judge. Genesis has proposed a plan to return digital assets to its clients, although a judge might decide on repayment in cash. The agreement also highlights a commitment to valuing digital assets closer to current market values for repayment purposes.

A Tenuous Future

Despite the settlement, Genesis faces opposition from DCG regarding its bankruptcy plans. The company is scheduled to present its liquidation plan to a judge on February 14, including seeking approval for both the New York settlement and the liquidation strategy.

The decision to halt operations in New York marks a significant shift for Genesis, as the state is a major hub for financial services and technology. However, the move aligns with the company's broader strategy to streamline operations and focus on repaying creditors following its bankruptcy filing.

As the cryptocurrency industry continues to face regulatory scrutiny and market volatility, the Genesis settlement serves as a stark reminder of the potential risks associated with digital assets. The case underscores the importance of transparency and proper risk disclosure in the rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrency lending.

With the settlement, Genesis takes a crucial step towards addressing the repercussions of the Earn program's failure and rebuilding trust with its customers and stakeholders. As the company navigates the complexities of bankruptcy proceedings and regulatory compliance, the future of Genesis and the broader crypto lending landscape remains uncertain.