Generous Neighbor Saves Arlington Swim Club with $30K, Buys Land to Prevent Closure

In an uplifting turn of events, the Arlington Swim Club in St. Joseph County, Indiana, finds itself at the brink of a new beginning, thanks to the benevolence of a neighboring benefactor. This development comes just in time as the summer season approaches, bringing with it the promise of community fun and aquatic activities for families.

Advertisment

Rescuing Community Fun

The Arlington Swim Club, a beloved local gathering spot known for its vibrant summer atmosphere and community engagement, was facing dire financial straits with over $30,000 in back taxes looming over it. However, in a heartwarming display of community support, a generous neighbor has stepped forward, not only offering to clear the outstanding taxes but also proposing to purchase two acres of the club's land. This significant gesture aims to alleviate financial pressures and ensure the pool remains a bubbling source of joy and recreation for the locality.

A Dive into Financial Hardships

Advertisment

Facing rising maintenance costs, which can soar between $55,000 to $60,000 each summer, and a noticeable drop in membership numbers from 200 to 105, the Arlington Swim Club's future was uncertain. Mark Dollinger, a long-standing member of over 20 years, highlighted the club's struggles and the impact of inflation on families choosing summer activities for their children. Despite these challenges, the community rallied, raising around $5,000 through various fundraising efforts to keep the pool operational.

Community Spirit Prevails

The gesture from the neighbor not only underscores the profound sense of community present in St. Joseph County but also sets a precedent for local support and solidarity. As the club prepares to open its doors from Memorial Day to Labor Day, it stands as a testament to the power of collective effort and the enduring value of communal spaces. The Arlington Swim Club, now buoyed by newfound financial stability, looks forward to a summer filled with laughter, splashes, and the continued tradition of bringing people together.