Generation Income Properties Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for Q1 2024

Generation Income Properties, Inc., a Tampa-based real estate investment trust, has disclosed that its Board of Directors has approved monthly cash distributions for Q1 of 2024. The distributions have been set at $0.039 per common share for the months of January, February, and March 2024. The payments are slated to be made to shareholders on record as of January 12, February 15, and March 15, with payment dates being January 30, February 29, and March 29 respectively.

Projection and Conditions

These distributions adhere to a cash distribution policy that projects an annualized total of roughly $0.468 per common share. The continuation of these distributions, however, is subject to quarterly board reviews of the company’s financial performance. Generation Income Properties focuses on the acquisition and ownership of retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated regions across the United States.

Forward-Looking Statement

While this announcement represents a forward-looking statement, the company cautions that there is no guarantee that future distributions will occur as they are contingent upon board approval, legal compliance, financial performance, financing arrangements, changes in tax law, and other identified risks.

Investment in Income-Producing Real Estate

