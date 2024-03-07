Gen H Revolutionizes Mortgage Switching for Brokers with Seamless Online Platform

In a groundbreaking shift within the mortgage sector, Gen H introduces a novel approach aimed at simplifying the product switching process for brokers, enabling more efficient client service. This new online platform, named Gen H Pro, promises a swift, self-serve flow that significantly reduces the time spent on switching clients to more favorable mortgage rates. Gen H's recent collaboration with major industry networks and clubs, including Legal and General (L&G) Club and Openwork, positions this initiative to have a widespread impact.

The Need for Speed in Mortgage Switching

The mortgage industry has long been criticized for its cumbersome processes, particularly when it comes to product switching. Brokers find themselves navigating a complex web of rates, terms, and conditions to identify the best options for their clients. Gen H's chief commercial officer, Pete Dockar, highlights this challenge, noting that while product switching is a critical aspect of a broker's service, it demands substantial time and effort. The introduction of Gen H Pro aims to address this bottleneck, offering brokers a streamlined, efficient alternative that doesn't compromise on the quality of advice provided to clients.

Gen H Pro: A Game-Changer for Brokers

Gen H's new platform, Gen H Pro, is designed with the broker's workflow in mind. It centralizes control of applications and mortgage management into a single, intuitive interface. This move is not just about simplification but also empowerment, giving brokers the ability to execute rate switches for their clients in mere minutes. With around 16,000 brokers already on Gen H's panel, the potential for this platform to enhance productivity and client satisfaction across the industry is significant. Moreover, Gen H's efforts to streamline affordability checks for income booster deals and the introduction of an AI-backed packaging tool indicate a broader commitment to innovation and efficiency.

Impact and Implications for the Industry

The launch of Gen H Pro could set a new standard for mortgage product management, challenging other lenders and platforms to elevate their own systems. For brokers, the benefits are clear: less time spent on administrative tasks means more time for client advisory and growth activities. For clients, the promise of quicker, more transparent switching processes could enhance trust and satisfaction with their brokers. As the industry watches Gen H's move, the ripple effects could drive a wider shift towards digital transformation and customer-centric service models in the mortgage sector.

As Gen H rolls out its innovative platform, the future of mortgage product switching looks brighter. This advancement not only streamlines the process for brokers but also signals a shift towards greater efficiency and client satisfaction in the mortgage industry. With Gen H leading the charge, the sector may well be on the cusp of a digital revolution that transforms the way mortgage services are delivered and managed.