en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Gen Digital Inc: A Closer Look at the Stock Market Dynamics and Financial Health

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:25 pm EST
Gen Digital Inc: A Closer Look at the Stock Market Dynamics and Financial Health

On January 2, 2024, Gen Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GEN), a renowned player in the Technology sector, experienced subtle vacillations in its stock price. Beginning at $22.73, a minor dip from the preceding trading session, the stock gyrated between a peak of $22.92 and a trough of $22.44, finally settling at $22.82. A review of the past year reveals a trading range of $15.45 to $23.74.

A Diverse Financial Landscape

Over the last five years, Gen Digital Inc has seen a -3.27% decline in yearbook sales. However, the company’s average yearly earnings per share (EPS) rate stands strong at 9.06%, backed by a substantial float of $582.52 million and 640 million outstanding shares. The firm employs 3,700 individuals and boasts a robust financial profile with a gross margin of 77.20%, an operating margin of 41.13%, and a pre-tax margin of 24.09%.

Ownership in the company presents a balanced picture with insider ownership pegged at 9.08% and institutional ownership at a commanding 83.23%. Notably, insider transactions have witnessed a purchase of 300,000 shares by the company’s President.

Strong Quarterly Performance

The corporation’s last quarterly report showcased an EPS of $0.47, outstripping the consensus estimate. Forecasting future performance, experts anticipate earnings of $0.53 per share for the ongoing fiscal year, and a long-term growth estimate of 12.55% over the next five years.

Gen Digital Inc‘s financial health is further illustrated by its quick ratio of 0.44, price to sales ratio of 3.87, and price to free cash flow ratio of 15.05. The company’s diluted EPS is 2.20, with projections of reaching 0.50 in the next quarter and 2.25 in a year.

Market Dynamics and Predictions

Stock volatility was less erratic in the past 14 days (16.06%) as compared to the past 100 days (25.93%). The stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.54 and the 200-day Moving Average is $18.84, with resistance and support levels identified at $22.99 and $22.51, respectively.

The company’s market capitalization stands at a substantial 14.60 billion, with total sales amounting to 3,338 million and income at 1,349 million. As the technical signals indicate a potential breakout for Gen Digital Inc, the market awaits the company’s next move with keen interest.

0
Business Finance
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
11 seconds ago
New Thai Regulation to Impact E-commerce
In a bid to ensure tax compliance and foster fair competition, the Revenue Department of Thailand has introduced a new regulation. The measure mandates that all Thailand-based electronic platforms generating revenue in excess of 1 billion baht in an account cycle must establish an ‘electronic special account’ to report income accrued from online merchants. This
New Thai Regulation to Impact E-commerce
Thailand's EV 3.5 Package: A Quantum Leap in Electric Vehicle Manufacturing
2 mins ago
Thailand's EV 3.5 Package: A Quantum Leap in Electric Vehicle Manufacturing
Kingstone Companies Successfully Places 2024 Quota Share Reinsurance Program
2 mins ago
Kingstone Companies Successfully Places 2024 Quota Share Reinsurance Program
Marlow's Tavern Innovates to Beat January Blues: Restaurant Industry Trends for 2024
13 seconds ago
Marlow's Tavern Innovates to Beat January Blues: Restaurant Industry Trends for 2024
Advertisers Flee from Elon Musk's X, HuffPost Stands by Public-Supported Journalism
53 seconds ago
Advertisers Flee from Elon Musk's X, HuffPost Stands by Public-Supported Journalism
Xerox Corporation Announces Workforce Reduction and Structural Overhaul
2 mins ago
Xerox Corporation Announces Workforce Reduction and Structural Overhaul
Latest Headlines
World News
Prestigious Universities Offer Free Online Courses on Happiness
40 seconds
Prestigious Universities Offer Free Online Courses on Happiness
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Jason Whitlock: A Pundit's Journey from Raunchy Coverage to Moral Accountability
3 mins
Jason Whitlock: A Pundit's Journey from Raunchy Coverage to Moral Accountability
Orlando VA Healthcare System Debuts Esketamine: A New Hope for Veterans with Treatment-resistant Depression
3 mins
Orlando VA Healthcare System Debuts Esketamine: A New Hope for Veterans with Treatment-resistant Depression
Navigating the Labyrinth: Immigration and its Impact on Global Politics
3 mins
Navigating the Labyrinth: Immigration and its Impact on Global Politics
Alberta Council Declares Emergency Amid Surge in Drug Overdoses
3 mins
Alberta Council Declares Emergency Amid Surge in Drug Overdoses
Canadian Hockey League Enforcers Break the Ice on 'Culture of Fighting'
4 mins
Canadian Hockey League Enforcers Break the Ice on 'Culture of Fighting'
Patrick Peterson's Mentorship of Joey Porter Jr. Sets Stage for New Era at Pittsburgh Steelers
4 mins
Patrick Peterson's Mentorship of Joey Porter Jr. Sets Stage for New Era at Pittsburgh Steelers
Travis Kelce Defends Steelers' Coach Mike Tomlin Amid Media Scrutiny
4 mins
Travis Kelce Defends Steelers' Coach Mike Tomlin Amid Media Scrutiny
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app