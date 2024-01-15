en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

GCash Revolutionizes Insurance in the Philippines with GInsure

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:01 am EST
GCash Revolutionizes Insurance in the Philippines with GInsure

In a recent financial inclusion report by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, it was revealed that only half of the Philippines’ population had some form of insurance coverage in 2021. The report highlighted the reality that a significant portion of the population often forgoes insurance due to prohibitive costs or a lack of prioritization.

GCash’s Innovative Solution

Addressing this issue, GCash, a premier finance app, has taken an innovative approach. The app has forged partnerships with various reputed insurance companies to launch GInsure. Designed to revolutionize the insurance space, GInsure aims to make insurance more affordable and accessible to the average Filipino.

A Comprehensive Suite of Insurance Products

GInsure provides a comprehensive range of insurance products, including health, income, travel, business, vehicle, and lifestyle insurance. The health protection cover, offered in collaboration with Singlife Philippines, includes coverage for COVID-19, dengue, and accidents with premiums starting at just P79 per month.

Personal insurance, which ensures beneficiaries’ regular income in the event of disability or death, is made available through partnerships with esteemed insurance companies like Cebuana Lhuillier, Sun Life, Singlife, Pru Life, Pioneer Insurance, and Generali. The premiums for these covers start at a minimal P10.

Travel insurance, provided through Standard Insurance and Malayan Insurance, comes with premiums starting at P103. Catering to the needs of small business owners, Negosyo Insure offers protection against various risks, with premiums beginning at P160 per month.

Vehicle insurance, which includes compulsory third-party liability (CTPL) and comprehensive insurance, can also be availed through GInsure’s partnerships with multiple insurance firms.

Accessing GInsure

GInsure can be accessed conveniently through the GCash app, available for download from various app stores. By making insurance affordable and accessible, GCash, through GInsure, is making significant strides in changing the insurance landscape in the Philippines and paving the way for better financial security for Filipinos.

0
Finance Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Finance

See more
1 min ago
Hormel Foods: Navigating Inflation and Pursuing Global Expansion
Hormel Foods, a household name behind popular brands like Planters, Corn Nuts, and Hormel Pepperoni, has been grappling with the pervasive issue of inflation, causing a 16% drop in its stock price since the last report. This decline has pushed the company’s shares 40% below their all-time high. However, despite these short-term challenges, Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods: Navigating Inflation and Pursuing Global Expansion
Novaturas Group Charts New Course with Strategic Moves and Sustainability Focus
3 mins ago
Novaturas Group Charts New Course with Strategic Moves and Sustainability Focus
Novaturas Group Reports 6% Revenue Increase in 2023 Amidst Corporate Changes and Sustainability Push
3 mins ago
Novaturas Group Reports 6% Revenue Increase in 2023 Amidst Corporate Changes and Sustainability Push
MENA Leisure and Entertainment Sector Set for Major Growth; MENALAC Awards Open for Nominations
2 mins ago
MENA Leisure and Entertainment Sector Set for Major Growth; MENALAC Awards Open for Nominations
One Heritage Group PLC Gains 12-Month Extension on Debt Facility
2 mins ago
One Heritage Group PLC Gains 12-Month Extension on Debt Facility
FastCat Shipping Lines to Commence Operations in Bangsamoro Region
3 mins ago
FastCat Shipping Lines to Commence Operations in Bangsamoro Region
Latest Headlines
World News
New Diagnostic Method for SARS-CoV-2: A Leap in Rapid Nucleic Acid Detection
2 mins
New Diagnostic Method for SARS-CoV-2: A Leap in Rapid Nucleic Acid Detection
Public Discontent Surfaces as President Herzog Faces Heckling at Rally
2 mins
Public Discontent Surfaces as President Herzog Faces Heckling at Rally
Harris's Suitability for Presidency Questioned in Upcoming Book 'The Truce'
2 mins
Harris's Suitability for Presidency Questioned in Upcoming Book 'The Truce'
Stirling Student Journalist Selected for Winter Olympics Coverage
3 mins
Stirling Student Journalist Selected for Winter Olympics Coverage
Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard Outlines New Team Building Strategy
3 mins
Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard Outlines New Team Building Strategy
Human Change: A Global Campaign for Children's Digital Well-Being Launched at Davos
3 mins
Human Change: A Global Campaign for Children's Digital Well-Being Launched at Davos
Trowbridge to Get £20 Million Health Hub: A Major Upgrade in Health Services
3 mins
Trowbridge to Get £20 Million Health Hub: A Major Upgrade in Health Services
Four-Year-Old 'Smiling Warrior' Raises Awareness about Rare Skin Condition in School
3 mins
Four-Year-Old 'Smiling Warrior' Raises Awareness about Rare Skin Condition in School
Regional Tensions Stall Movement of Four LNG Tankers
4 mins
Regional Tensions Stall Movement of Four LNG Tankers
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app