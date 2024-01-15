GCash Revolutionizes Insurance in the Philippines with GInsure

In a recent financial inclusion report by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, it was revealed that only half of the Philippines’ population had some form of insurance coverage in 2021. The report highlighted the reality that a significant portion of the population often forgoes insurance due to prohibitive costs or a lack of prioritization.

GCash’s Innovative Solution

Addressing this issue, GCash, a premier finance app, has taken an innovative approach. The app has forged partnerships with various reputed insurance companies to launch GInsure. Designed to revolutionize the insurance space, GInsure aims to make insurance more affordable and accessible to the average Filipino.

A Comprehensive Suite of Insurance Products

GInsure provides a comprehensive range of insurance products, including health, income, travel, business, vehicle, and lifestyle insurance. The health protection cover, offered in collaboration with Singlife Philippines, includes coverage for COVID-19, dengue, and accidents with premiums starting at just P79 per month.

Personal insurance, which ensures beneficiaries’ regular income in the event of disability or death, is made available through partnerships with esteemed insurance companies like Cebuana Lhuillier, Sun Life, Singlife, Pru Life, Pioneer Insurance, and Generali. The premiums for these covers start at a minimal P10.

Travel insurance, provided through Standard Insurance and Malayan Insurance, comes with premiums starting at P103. Catering to the needs of small business owners, Negosyo Insure offers protection against various risks, with premiums beginning at P160 per month.

Vehicle insurance, which includes compulsory third-party liability (CTPL) and comprehensive insurance, can also be availed through GInsure’s partnerships with multiple insurance firms.

Accessing GInsure

GInsure can be accessed conveniently through the GCash app, available for download from various app stores. By making insurance affordable and accessible, GCash, through GInsure, is making significant strides in changing the insurance landscape in the Philippines and paving the way for better financial security for Filipinos.