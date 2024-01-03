en English
Finance

GBPUSD Currency Pair Indicates Potential Downward Shift: An Analysis

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:14 am EST
GBPUSD Currency Pair Indicates Potential Downward Shift: An Analysis

The British Pound to US Dollar (GBPUSD) currency pair’s trajectory in the forex market is showing signs of a possible downturn. A break in a key trendline, as observed on the daily chart, predicts further declines. The pairing’s rising wedge pattern and divergence with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) point towards weakening momentum, potentially heralding pullbacks or reversals.

Technical Analysis and Market Predictions

An initial target for any pullback is set at the 1.25 level. A further drop could potentially lead to significantly lower prices. On the 4-hour chart, GBPUSD finds support around the 1.26 level. Market participants expect a pullback to the moving average or a period of consolidation before the next price movement. Sellers are tipped to use the broken trendline as a cue for positioning for a decline towards the 1.25 handle. Conversely, buyers will seek opportunities to increase bullish bets on any upside break, aiming for the 1.29 level.

The Influence of Economic Data

This week’s forthcoming key economic data, including the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, Job Openings, FOMC Minutes, ADP and Jobless Claims figures, and finally the NFP report and ISM Services PMI could significantly sway market sentiment and price movements for the GBPUSD pair. The release of such data throughout the week, especially the NFP report, could prove to be a significant influencer.

Historical Performance and Future Outlook

The British pound strengthened against the U.S. dollar by almost 6% at the end of 2023, marking the best performance of GBP/USD since 2017. However, analysts predict a pullback in the GBP/USD pair with a medium-term outlook depending on the state of the economies of the U.S. and Britain, the dynamics of stock indices, and monetary policy. A reversal pattern has formed on the GBP/USD daily chart, and a correction towards lower levels seems likely.

Finance United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

