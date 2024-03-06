Gateway Loan Originators Allyn and West Top TSAHC's 2023 Awards for Assisting Home Buyers

Each year, the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation (TSAHC) honors loan officers who have significantly contributed to assisting families in achieving homeownership. In 2023, Josh Allyn and Jake West from Gateway Mortgage stood out among thousands, receiving the Top Producing Loan Officer award for their exceptional performance in mortgage origination volume.

Recognition of Excellence

The TSAHC's acknowledgment of Josh Allyn and Jake West's achievements underscores their dedication to facilitating homeownership for low to moderate-income individuals. Allyn, a seasoned professional with over 15 years in the mortgage industry, aided 51 home buyers, originating over $12.3 million in loans. This marks his fifth recognition as a top TSAHC loan officer. His counterpart, Jake West, in his inaugural year receiving this honor, supported 50 home buyers, with more than $11.9 million in originated loans. Their efforts highlight the crucial role of loan officers in navigating the complexities of the housing market to serve the community's needs.

Impact on Affordable Housing

The TSAHC's programs are designed to address the housing requirements of underserved communities, providing more than $2.7 billion in mortgage loans and $79 million in down payment assistance in the past year alone. Allyn and West's accomplishments are not just numbers but represent families and individuals achieving the dream of homeownership, which is often out of reach for low-income earners. Their work, in partnership with TSAHC, not only strengthens families but also the communities they reside in, reinforcing the foundation of society through stable housing.

Gateway's Commitment to Community

Gateway Mortgage's mission aligns with TSAHC's objectives, focusing on strengthening families and communities through affordable housing solutions. Steven Plaisance, President of Mortgage Banking at Gateway, praised Allyn and West for their dedication to helping families find suitable mortgage products. Their recognition is a testament to Gateway's overarching commitment to social responsibility and community support, making a tangible difference in people's lives by making homeownership more accessible.

As Josh Allyn and Jake West continue to set benchmarks in the mortgage industry, their achievements serve as a beacon of hope for future home buyers. Their recognition by the TSAHC not only highlights individual excellence but also shines a light on the broader importance of affordable housing initiatives in fostering community well-being and economic stability.