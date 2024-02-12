Gas Drilling Company Black Mountain Delists from Stock Exchange Amid Investor Shortage

In a surprising turn of events, the shareholders of a gas drilling company in Western Australia's Kimberley region have voted to delist the company from the stock exchange due to a shortage of investors. The company, which obtained permits from Mitsubishi to extract gas via hydraulic fracking, has resulted in a loss of over 95% of shareholders' money.

The Forgotten Frontier: The Canning Basin

Once a thriving hub for major players such as Origin Energy, Andrew Forrest's Squadron Energy, and US firms Hess and ConocoPhillips, the Canning Basin has since seen a mass exodus of these corporations. Today, only a handful of small companies remain in the area, struggling to maintain operations.

The Rise and Fall of Black Mountain

Formerly known as Empire Energy, the company underwent a rebranding under the leadership of CEO Rhett Bennett, who renamed it Black Mountain. In an effort to support its listing on the ASX in early 2022, Bennett secured an exemption from the WA government's ban on onshore gas exports.

The Future of Gas Drilling in Western Australia

As the world transitions towards cleaner energy sources, the role of natural gas in providing reliable and affordable energy remains critical. However, the need for investment in new gas supply to support this transition is evident. The oil and gas sector in Australia faces numerous challenges and opportunities, and the outcome of Black Mountain serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved in this industry.

The decision by shareholders to delist Black Mountain from the stock exchange highlights the importance of carefully considering investments in the gas drilling sector. With major players abandoning the Canning Basin, it remains to be seen whether smaller companies will be able to fill the void and continue operations in the region. As the world moves towards a net zero future, the role of natural gas in Australia's energy transformation is more crucial than ever.