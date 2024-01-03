Gas Arabian Services Co. Eyes Transition to Main Market of The Saudi Stock Exchange

Gas Arabian Services Co., a prominent entity listed on the Parallel Market (Nomu) in Saudi Arabia, has initiated a significant shift in its operational landscape. On January 3, 2024, the company’s Board of Directors sanctioned a strategic plan to transition the company to the Main Market of The Saudi Stock Exchange. This decision, viewed as a substantial stride towards growth, aligns with the revised Listing Rules put forth by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) resolution No. (1-108-2022) on October 19, 2022.

Appointment of Yaqeen Capital

To ensure a smooth transition, Gas Arabian Services Co. has enlisted the expertise of Yaqeen Capital, appointing the firm as its financial advisor. This partnership underscores the company’s commitment to navigating the complexities of the transition process with precision and professional guidance.

Regulatory Approval and Criteria

The success of Gas Arabian Services Co.’s transition to the Main Market hinges on obtaining approval from The Saudi Stock Exchange. Additionally, the company must meet all the criteria delineated in the listing rules. The transition is not merely a change of trading platform; it represents a crucial phase in the company’s growth trajectory and expansion strategy.

Future Communication and Implications

The company has assured stakeholders that further updates regarding this pivotal shift will be disclosed in due course. This transition, if successful, could potentially bolster the company’s visibility and market reach, and potentially attract a broader spectrum of investors. It also signifies the company’s alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy, attract foreign investment, and reduce the kingdom’s dependence on oil.