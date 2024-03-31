Garden Reach Shipbuilders Soars with 33% Revenue Growth to ₹3,400 Crore in FY 2024

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) has marked a significant milestone by reporting a year-on-year revenue growth of 33%, reaching nearly ₹3,400 crore for the financial year ending in 2024. This growth not only highlights the company's robust financial health but also sets a new record in its history, showcasing an impressive performance in the highly competitive shipbuilding industry.

Advertisment

Strategic Initiatives and Milestones

GRSE's remarkable achievement can be attributed to a series of strategic initiatives and milestones that have bolstered its market position. The company's focus on effective resource management and improved internal efficiencies has been pivotal in driving its financial success. Notably, GRSE has expanded its product portfolio, delivering a range of high-quality ships, from warships to advanced weapons systems. A key highlight of the year was the delivery of a state-of-the-art ship to Guyana and the largest Survey Vessel to the Indian Navy, underlining GRSE's capabilities in producing world-class maritime assets. Furthermore, the company has embraced innovation, launching an innovation scheme and an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), which underscores its commitment to technological advancement and growth.

Financial Dividends and Collaborations

In recognition of its strong performance, GRSE declared an interim dividend of 79% of its paid-up share capital, an increase from the previous year, thus rewarding its shareholders for their continued trust and support. The company's strategic collaborations, including a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for steel bridges fabrication and securing an order for naval guns from the Indian Navy, have further solidified its leadership in the shipbuilding sector. These partnerships not only enhance GRSE's operational capabilities but also contribute to its revenue growth and profitability.