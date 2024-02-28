GameStop Memes Raises $4M in Controversial Presale, Echoes Wall Street Memes Saga

GameStop Memes (GMS), an unofficial project aiming to replicate the success of Wall Street Memes (WSM), has raised $4 million through a controversial presale. Investors express concerns over an endless presale, claiming they haven't received tokens after purchase. The project, not affiliated with the GameStop brand, falsely advertises partnerships, including with Cointelegraph. GMS's website, launched in October, mirrors that of Wall Street Memes, suggesting a desire to continue its legacy. Despite raising funds, no GMS tokens have been distributed, and the project's claims of future utility and ecosystem development remain unproven. The situation raises questions about the project's legitimacy and the broader implications for investors in the volatile memecoin market.