Galp Energia's Q4 Net Profit Slides Amid Sines Refining Activities Downturn

In a surprising turn of events, Galp Energia's fourth-quarter net profit tumbled to 336 million euros, a steep decline from the previous year's 455 million euros. The downturn can be attributed to the curtailed refining activities at its Sines plant. However, the Portuguese energy company reported a fourth-quarter adjusted Ebitda of 720 million euros, surpassing its target of 3.2 billion euros for 2023.

Sines Refining Activities: A Drag on Profits

The limited refining activities at Galp's Sines site played a significant role in the company's lower earnings. The renovations at the site, aimed at producing cleaner energy, led to a 46% drop in refining business adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2023. Despite this setback, Galp Energia managed to maintain solid results from its upstream activities and received support from its midstream business.

Upstream and Midstream Businesses: A Silver Lining

Despite the refining limitations, Galp Energia's upstream activities shone, with the midstream business contributing to the overall performance. The company's low-cost and low-carbon upstream portfolio continued to thrive, and it made significant progress in developing upstream projects in Brazil and Namibia. Galp's commitment to responsible and focused strategy execution was evident in its investments in sustainable growth projects.

Outlook for 2024: A Forecast of Lower Earnings

Looking ahead to 2024, Galp Energia expects its core profit to decrease by around 13%, with adjusted EBITDA forecasted at 3.1 billion euros. This decline is due to lower crude production and narrower refining margins. However, the company's adjusted Ebitda for 2023 still managed to beat expectations, falling just 8% to 3.56 billion euros. To offset the lower earnings, Galp plans to start a buyback program of 350 million euros and increase its dividend for 2023 by 4% to 0.54 euros per share.

In conclusion, Galp Energia's fourth-quarter net profit fell short due to limited refining activities at its Sines plant. Despite this, the company reported solid results from its upstream activities and midstream business, which helped it beat its adjusted Ebitda target for 2023. As Galp moves into 2024, it anticipates lower earnings but remains optimistic about its investments in sustainable growth projects and the progress of its upstream projects in Brazil and Namibia.

