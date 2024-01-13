en English
Business

Galliford Try Holdings plc: A Tale of Intrinsic Value and Discounted Cash Flow Analysis


By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:49 am EST


There is an old adage in the world of finance: ‘A company’s true value is the present value of its future cash flows.’ This sentiment is the guiding light of equity analysts worldwide, and it forms the cornerstone of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model, a popular tool for determining a company’s intrinsic value. In the heart of London’s financial district, with ticker symbol LON:GFRD, resides Galliford Try Holdings plc, a company that has recently undergone a DCF analysis, revealing intriguing findings.

Unveiling the Two-Stage Growth Model

The DCF model applied to Galliford Try Holdings plc considers two stages of growth. The first stage is an initial period boasting potentially higher growth rates. It’s followed by a second stage characterized by a stable growth rate, typically tethered to the country’s GDP growth. This two-stage model is a reflection of a company’s life cycle, where the initial phase of rapid growth eventually gives way to a more measured, stable growth pattern.

Estimating the Initial Period

The first stage involves estimating the next decade’s free cash flows. This process can rely on analyst estimates or be extrapolated from past figures. The assumption is that growth rates will taper off over time, aligning with the natural progression of a company’s maturation. The present value of these ten-year cash flows amounts to a solid UK£220 million.

Terminal Value and Beyond

The terminal value, a representation of cash flow following the first stage, is calculated using a conservative growth rate that doesn’t exceed the 10-year government bond yield average, set at a prudent 1.5%. The discount rate used is the cost of equity, pegged at 7.8% and rooted in a levered beta of 1.068. Once discounted, the total equity value tallies up to an impressive UK£472 million.

Insights into Galliford Try Holdings’ Intrinsic Value

Upon dividing this value by the number of outstanding shares, it emerges that Galliford Try Holdings might be undervalued. The stock appears to be trading at a considerable 49% discount compared to the DCF valuation. But caution is advised. The DCF model leans heavily on assumptions about cash flows and discount rates. It doesn’t account for industry cycles or future capital needs, thus painting an incomplete picture.

Despite its utility, the DCF valuation should be one cog in the complex mechanism of investment decisions. It is prudent to delve into different scenarios and assumptions that could sway the valuation. In the ever-evolving landscape of equity investment, only a multifaceted approach can truly capture the nuanced reality of a company’s intrinsic value.



Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

