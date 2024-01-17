Galaxy Digital Holdings Reports Slight Decrease in Preliminary Assets Under Management

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., widely known as Galaxy, has reported a marginal 1.0% decrease in its preliminary assets under management (AUM) that stood at $5,269 million as of December 31, 2023. This slight dip is attributed to outflows that are connected to a continuing liquidation mandate, although this was somewhat balanced out by net inflows into Galaxy's passive strategies and market appreciation.

A Closer Look at the AUM

The AUM encompasses an extensive range of elements including sub-advised funds, committed capital closed-end vehicles, seed investments, and separately managed accounts, both affiliated and unaffiliated, along with fund of fund products. The AUM calculations take into account diverse factors such as performance, contributions, withdrawals, and acquisitions. For committed capital closed-end vehicles, the AUM is reported as net asset value (NAV) plus unfunded commitment, whereas for quarterly close vehicles, it is based on the data of the most recently available quarter.

Galaxy: A Broad Spectrum of Services

Since its inception in 2018, Galaxy has been operating as a frontrunner in the realm of digital assets and blockchain. It offers a plethora of services to a broad client base that includes institutions, startups, and qualified individuals. Galaxy's operations span across Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The services it provides run the gamut from trading, lending, strategic advisory, investment solutions, to bitcoin mining and hosting, network validator services, and development of custodial technology.

Global Presence

With its headquarters in New York City, Galaxy boasts a worldwide presence with offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. This global footprint allows Galaxy to cater to a wide range of clientele and further solidify its position as a leader in digital assets and blockchain technology.