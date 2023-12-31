en English
Business

G-sec Funds: A Profitable Avenue Beyond Falling Interest Rates

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:36 am EST
G-sec Funds: A Profitable Avenue Beyond Falling Interest Rates

Government Securities funds (G-sec funds or gilt funds), a category of debt funds, are not only beneficial when interest rates fall, as a common belief suggests. A recent analysis by Moneycontrol Personal Finance suggests that these funds can also generate significant returns in other situations if held over a certain time period.

A New Financial Forecast

Experts are forecasting interest rate cuts to begin sometime in 2024, which is expected to favor debt funds, particularly G-sec funds. These funds belong to one of the 16 different fixed income mutual fund categories and are noted for their potential to yield the most returns in a falling interest rate environment.

G-sec Funds: A Closer Look

G-sec funds invest primarily in government securities. They are considered low risk, as they are backed by the government, and can potentially offer profitable returns, especially if held over a certain time horizon. This is contrary to the common belief that these funds only generate substantial returns when interest rates fall.

Moneycontrol Pro Panorama’s Offering

The commentary is an integral part of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama’s broader offering, which includes a variety of financial services. Their offerings range from investment recommendations, stock reports, expert analysis, technical calls, to webinars. All these are aimed at enhancing trading and investment strategies of their clients.

The report also provides data on the market yield on U.S. Treasury Securities at 5-Year Constant Maturity. The data, which is quoted on an investment basis, is sourced from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and is not seasonally adjusted. It is accompanied by notes offering additional information regarding treasury constant maturity data and the Treasury Yield Curve Methodology.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

