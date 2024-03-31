FY24: Indian Equities Soar with FPIs Injecting Rs 2 Trillion, Outlook for FY25

After a stellar performance in FY24, the Indian equity market has been the focal point for both domestic and foreign investors alike. Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) made a significant comeback, injecting over Rs 2 trillion into the market, marking one of the most robust inflows in recent years. This influx has not only buoyed the market sentiment but has also set a positive tone for FY25.

Advertisment

Record FPI Inflows and Market Performance

In FY24, the Indian equity market witnessed a remarkable turnaround with the Nift 50 and Sensex indices hitting new highs, largely fueled by substantial FPI investments. Capital goods, automobiles, and consumer services sectors were the primary beneficiaries of FPI bullishness, despite net withdrawals in sectors like metals, mining, and oil and gas. The robust foreign investment was pivotal in driving the market's upward trajectory, showcasing the confidence of international investors in the Indian economy's fundamentals.

Mid and Small Caps Outshine; What Lies Ahead in FY25?

Advertisment

The BSE Mid Cap and Small Cap indices significantly outperformed the benchmark Sensex, with the mid cap index soaring by over 60% and the small cap index by nearly 60%, compared to Sensex's increase of approximately 25%. This rally was driven by a combination of factors including low stock float, improving macroeconomic indicators, and strong inflows. The outlook for FY25, while promising, suggests a cautious optimism with expectations of sustained FPI inflows amidst challenges such as potential interest rate hikes and global uncertainties.

Investor Sentiment and Future Prospects

Investor sentiment remains buoyant as we step into FY25, with the market eyeing further rate cuts and policy reforms to sustain the growth momentum. However, concerns about valuations, especially in the smallcap and midcap space, suggest that investors will be closely monitoring for signs of overheating. The focus will likely shift towards sectors poised for growth, backed by strong economic fundamentals and policy support, making FY25 a pivotal year for discerning investors looking to capitalize on India's growth story.