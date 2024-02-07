FX Turnover Continues to Surge with London Leading the Charge

The Foreign Exchange Joint Standing Committee (FXJSC) has divulged revealing insights in its semi-annual turnover survey, as announced by the Bank of England. The survey discloses that the average daily reported FX turnover in October 2023 was a staggering $2,928 billion, marking a 3% growth from the corresponding month in 2022. This surge is part of a consistent trend, with the overall FX turnover inflating by an impressive 72% since 2008.

Seasonal Dip and Dominant Trading Instruments

Despite this year-on-year increase, October 2023's turnover was 3% lower compared to April of the same year, a dip consistent with historical seasonal patterns. FX Swaps remained the dominant trading instrument, although their share decreased slightly to 46% from 49%. Spot trading volumes, on the other hand, rose to 29%, reflecting a shift to shorter-term trading strategies.

Top Traded Currency Pairs

The leading currency pair traded was EUR/USD, accounting for a sizeable 25% of the volume. GBP/USD and USD/JPY maintained their positions in the top three most traded pairs, indicating their sustained popularity among traders. The content also discussed the impact of strong US job data on the exchange rate, indicating a shift in momentum to the downside.

Global FX Turnover Market Shares

London continues to be at the helm of global FX turnover, albeit with a reduced market share from 43% in 2019 to 38% in 2022. Concurrently, New York and Singapore have seen increases in their shares. The Euro-Zone's presence in the FX market remains relatively small, with a slight increase in the combined share of Germany and France. Overall, FX trading volumes have surged by 130% according to the latest BIS triennial survey.