Business

FutureBank and Paymentology Join Forces to Enable Instant Virtual Card Issuance

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:48 am EST
FutureBank and Paymentology Join Forces to Enable Instant Virtual Card Issuance

The innovative fintech marketplace, FutureBank, and global issuer-processor, Paymentology, have embarked on a strategic partnership to empower banks and fintechs with the ability to issue virtual cards instantaneously. This collaboration merges FutureBank’s open banking platform and Paymentology’s sophisticated card issuance and processing technology, thereby overcoming the limitations of traditional batch-operating core banking systems that struggle to deliver near-real-time services.

Revolutionizing Card Issuance and Processing

The partnership paves the way for the instant issuance of tokenized cards, with readily configurable controls. Combining FutureBank’s platform and Paymentology’s instant issuance technology, banks, even those utilizing outdated systems, can launch modern payment solutions swiftly and efficiently, without the need for extensive system overhauls. This integration enables both virtual and physical cards to be made available for use immediately upon request, catering to the growing demands of digitally-inclined customers.

Advancing Towards Modernized Banking

The collaboration between FutureBank and Paymentology facilitates digital-first product rollouts on top of existing core architectures. This reduces cost, complexity, and risk associated with system modernization. Already, the partnership has proven successful with the launch of a neobank and the modernization of an existing bank in the EMEA region.

An Edge in the Competitive Financial Landscape

By integrating FutureBank’s platform with Paymentology’s instant issuance technology, financial institutions gain a competitive advantage. They can now meet customer expectations for immediate card availability and secure transactions. This is a crucial step in keeping pace with agile competitors in the ever-evolving financial market.

Business Finance
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

