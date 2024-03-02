Future Bankers in Training: 40 Students Discover Career Paths at Peoples Bank Event

On a brisk Friday in Marietta, Ohio, Peoples Bank and Building Bridges to Careers orchestrated a pivotal 'Discovery Day' event aimed at enlightening area high school students about the myriad of career opportunities within the banking sector. Forty eager learners from six different educational institutions gathered in a specially arranged conference room to dive deep into the world of banking, guided by the expertise of Peoples Bank professionals and the organizational prowess of Building Bridges to Careers.

Advertisment

Breaking Down Banking Careers

The event kicked off with an introduction by Kristi Leonard-Webber, the heart behind the initiative and a staunch advocate for community and career-connected learning. Despite the logistical challenge of not being able to host the event in the main Peoples Bank building due to confidentiality concerns, a nearby conference room became the stage for a day of discovery and learning. Students were treated to insightful presentations covering a range of banking roles, from business and commercial banking to learning and development, information technology, financial advising, marketing, and retail. The format allowed small groups to rotate amongst the presenters, ensuring personalized interaction and comprehensive exposure to the diverse functions within a bank.

Engagement and Aspirations

Advertisment

Peoples Bank District Manager Danielle Bruni, who played a key role in planning the event, shared her satisfaction in seeing the initiative come to life after six months of preparation. The engagement and curiosity displayed by the students underscored the event's success, with many expressing keen interest in the banking sector. Hollyn Reed, a sophomore from Warren High School, found the social media and information technology presentations particularly enlightening, highlighting the event's role in broadening her perspective on banking careers. The diversity of schools represented, including students from Monroe County, underscored the event's wide appeal and the banking sector's potential to attract young talent from various backgrounds.

Building Bridges Between Students and Careers

As the event concluded, the significance of initiatives like Discovery Day became evident. By providing a platform for direct interaction between students and professionals, Peoples Bank and Building Bridges to Careers have set a precedent for how industry and education can collaborate to guide the next generation towards fulfilling careers. The enthusiasm and engagement shown by the students indicate a bright future for the banking industry, with many now considering it a viable and exciting career path. While the event was a success in demystifying the banking sector for students, it also served as a reminder of the importance of early career exploration and the value of community partnerships in nurturing young talent.

The ripple effect of Discovery Day extends beyond the immediate excitement; it plants seeds of possibility in the minds of students, encouraging them to envision a future where they can contribute to the banking industry's evolution. As these students stand at the threshold of their career journeys, events like these are invaluable in helping them navigate their paths, armed with knowledge, inspiration, and connections.