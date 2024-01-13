en English
en English
Business

Fusion Pharmaceuticals: A Detailed Financial Outlook and Comparative Analysis

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:57 pm EST


On January 11, 2024, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FUSN) observed a promising start to the day with a 0.22% rise to $9.25 in the opening bell. The day saw the stock varying between $9.59 and $8.88, eventually wrapping up the session at $9.23. Despite the company’s 52-week price range of $2.31 to $10.43 and a modest five-year sales growth of 0.36%, the story isn’t all rosy.

Financials Paint a Mixed Picture

What stands out is a noticeable annual earnings per share (EPS) decline of -118.51% over the same period. However, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has managed to report a positive EPS growth of 28.21% this year. The company, with a market capitalization of $669.79 million, has $72.41 million in outstanding shares and a float of $47.73 million. Its 50-day moving average is $5.90, while the 200-day moving average is $4.31.

Employee Efficiency and Asset Utilization

With a workforce of 102, the company’s revenue per employee stands at $14,324, while its income per employee is a staggering -$858,941. The company has a receivables turnover of 0.68 and a total asset turnover of 0.01. It’s worth noting that the operating and pretax margins are significantly negative, standing at -6025.60% and -6122.45% respectively.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insider ownership at Fusion Pharmaceuticals is at a robust 34.08%, with institutional ownership not far behind at 47.16%. The company’s last quarterly report revealed an EPS of -$0.25, outdoing the consensus estimate by $0.15. The net margin was reported at -5996.71% with the return on equity at -44.51%. The market awaits with bated breath as analysts project an EPS of -0.34 for the current fiscal year and -1.38 for the next.

Key Financial Ratios

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s quick ratio is 11.63, and its price-to-sales ratio over the last twelve months is 303.07. The diluted EPS for the trailing twelve months is -1.63, and the stock’s volatility has been higher in the past 14 days compared to the past 100 days.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals vs. REGENXBIO

When compared to its competitor REGENXBIO (RGNX) in terms of analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, media sentiment, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, and community ranking, Fusion Pharmaceuticals emerges with mixed results. It has a consensus price target of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 44.06%, and has higher earnings but lower revenue than REGENXBIO. Fusion Pharmaceuticals is also trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REGENXBIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks. In a comparison of 19 factors between the two stocks, Fusion Pharmaceuticals takes the lead on 10.

Business Finance Stock Markets
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

