Fund Offers Stockholders Cash or Stock Options in Recent Distribution

A recent financial distribution by a Fund has offered stockholders a choice between cash or shares of the Fund's common stock. The total cash portion of this distribution, however, has been capped at a mere 20% of the total distribution, excluding any fractional shares. The distribution amount was calculated based on a volume weighted average price of $2.6336 per share, a figure derived from trading on January 16, 17, and 18, 2024.

Stock or Cash: The Distribution Breakdown

Stockholders who opted for shares are set to receive approximately 0.0514 shares of common stock per share owned as of the record date, December 29, 2023. In contrast, those who selected the cash option will receive $0.03393 per share in cash, with the remainder being dispensed in the form of stock. The total outstanding shares, post-distribution, are projected to hover around 16,814,776.

The Fund's Distribution Plan

The Fund's distribution plan is designed to provide a steady rate of distribution. The current rate stands at an impressive 15% annually, based on the Fund's net asset value as of December 19, 2023. These distributions will encompass investment income, and could potentially include capital gains or a return of capital if necessary. There is no anticipation of the Fund needing to rely on any exemptive relief from Section 19(b) of the Investment Company Act of 1940. The distributions are, however, expected to exceed investment income, indicating that they will likely include returns of capital. Returns of capital can lead to a reduction in the Fund's total assets and potentially increase its expense ratio.

Past, Present, and Future of the Distribution Policy

The Fund's distribution policy is subject to regular review by the Board of Directors, who reserve the right to change, suspend, or terminate the plan. The Board had previously suspended the plan on August 10, 2023, only to reinstate it on November 22, 2023, with a clear intent of declaring a quarterly distribution in December 2023. Stockholders enrolled in the Fund's Dividend Distribution Reinvestment Plan will see their distributions reinvested. It is, however, emphasized that distribution amounts should not be considered indicative of investment performance.

The Fund is managed by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc., a specialist in closed-end funds and investments in the Caribbean Basin. They advise stockholders to consult with their tax advisors for the correct tax treatment of distributions.