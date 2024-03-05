Fund Managers' Pay Tied More to AUM Growth Than Returns, NBER Study Reveals

In a groundbreaking study by the U.S. National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), it's been found that for fund managers, it's assets under management (AUM) that matter most for their careers, not necessarily the returns they generate for investors. The research, conducted by a quartet of academics, delves into the compensation and employment histories of U.S.-equity fund managers, uncovering that AUM growth is a more significant determinant of their compensation than investment performance.

Dissecting the Compensation Puzzle

The NBER paper meticulously analyzed the relationship between fund managers' career outcomes and the performance of their funds. One of the key findings was that a one-standard-deviation increase in fund flows, which directly impacts AUM, was associated with a six-percentage-point rise in compensation. This finding emphasizes the importance placed on attracting and retaining assets rather than solely focusing on generating strong investment returns. Additionally, the study noted that compensation was influenced by flows into the fund family as a whole, not just the individual funds managed by the managers, indicating a broader incentive for asset growth across fund families.

The Role of Strategic Marketing

According to the researchers, one reason for the emphasis on AUM over performance could be the strategic marketing considerations of fund companies. They argue that fund companies might be inclined to portray their managers' incentives as closely aligned with the performance outcomes investors desire. However, the reality, as the study suggests, is that fund managers are rewarded more for growing AUM. This finding challenges the credibility of the compensation structures disclosed in funds' regulatory filings, suggesting investors should interpret these disclosures with skepticism and understand that "performance" might, in this context, refer to AUM growth.

Career Implications and Downside Risk

The study also explored how AUM growth and fund performance influenced fund managers' career trajectories, including job changes. It was found that managers transitioning to new roles could expect their compensation to be positively influenced by previous fund flows but not necessarily by their performance prior to the job change. Moreover, the research highlighted that large fund outflows significantly increased a manager's likelihood of job turnover, posing a substantial downside career risk. This underscores the critical role of AUM in not only determining compensation but also in shaping career stability and progression for fund managers.