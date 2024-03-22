Fund Manager Neeraj Gaurh Advises Caution Pre-Elections, Prefers Large-Caps Amid Market Volatility

As the general elections loom in April 2023, Neeraj Gaurh, a seasoned fund manager, shares insights during a Moneycontrol interview, advising investors to tread carefully. Gaurh emphasizes the potential in large-cap stocks considering the current market dynamics and outlines his investment strategy focusing on the industrial and consumer discretionary sectors. With nearly two decades in the financial sector, Gaurh's guidance comes at a critical time when markets are notably jittery due to upcoming political events and global economic uncertainties.

Market Strategy and Investment Focus

Gaurh suggests that despite the strong performance of midcap and smallcap indices in CY 2023, investors should moderate their expectations for FY25. He points out that large caps present better value at current levels. Highlighting sectors for the next financial year, Gaurh is optimistic about cyclicals driving earnings growth, with a keen interest in capital goods, auto ancillaries, pharma, cement, and manufacturing-oriented names. Furthermore, the Kaizen fund, focusing on manufacturing and launched in June 2023, showcases his strategic move towards sectors expected to outperform.

Anticipating Economic and Policy Changes

The recent FOMC meeting's outcome and the potential for Fed funds rate cuts by June are on Gaurh's radar. With projections indicating economic growth, albeit amidst inflation concerns, the fund manager highlights the importance of being prepared for monetary policy normalization. Additionally, Gaurh underscores the significance of the industrial and consumer discretionary spaces, expecting a renewal in industrial orders post-elections and expressing a positive outlook on auto, auto ancillary, hotel, and tourism-related stocks.

Global Elections and Market Triggers

With 2024 marking an election year for numerous countries, including India, the global political landscape is poised to influence market sentiments significantly. Gaurh advises caution until the political events unfold, emphasizing the balance between market highs and the risks associated with geopolitical tensions. His perspective sheds light on the cautious optimism that investors might adopt, navigating through the uncertainties that election years typically bring.

As markets and investors brace for the elections and potential economic shifts, Gaurh's advice offers a roadmap for navigating the complexities of investing during uncertain times. His emphasis on large-cap stocks, industrial and consumer discretionary sectors, and the significance of global political events highlights the multifaceted approach required to tackle the challenges ahead. While the future remains uncertain, insights from experienced fund managers like Neeraj Gaurh provide a valuable perspective for investors looking to make informed decisions in a volatile market environment.