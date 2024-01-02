en English
FuelCell Energy Inc: Stock Fluctuations and Financial Outlook

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:27 am EST
FuelCell Energy Inc: Stock Fluctuations and Financial Outlook

On December 29, 2024, FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL), an enterprise in the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry, saw its stock open at $1.67, marking a 4.19% decrease from the preceding session. The trading day witnessed the stock oscillating between $1.57 and $1.69 before settling back at the opening price of $1.67.

FCEL’s Financial Journey

Over the past 52 weeks, FCEL’s price has swung from a low of $0.98 to a high of $4.36. Despite an average yearly earnings per share (EPS) decline of 12.73%, the company has seen its annual sales grow by 12.97% over the last five years. The company, employing a workforce of 591, has reported various profitability metrics such as a gross margin of -6.61, operating margin of -108.36, and a pretax margin of -87.10.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional ownership of FCEL stands at 44.15%, with insider ownership being 0.31%. For the last quarter reported on October 30, 2023, FuelCell Energy posted an EPS of -$0.07, surpassing the forecast by $0.01. The company’s net margin was reported at -87.17 with a return on equity of -14.47.

Future Projections and Current Performance Indicators

Analysts predict earnings of -$0.08 per share for the current fiscal year and forecast an annual growth of 15.00% in EPS over the next five years. FuelCell Energy Inc’s current performance indicators display a quick ratio of 5.95 and a price to sales ratio of 5.86. The diluted EPS stands at -0.26, projected to be -$0.08 in the next quarter and anticipated to reach -$0.23 in one year.

Trading Volume and Volatility

Average trading volume over the past five days was 15.62 million shares. The stock’s volatility has been higher in the past 14 days compared to the 100-day period. At present, the stock is trading below its 200-day moving average but above its 50-day moving average. Resistance and support levels have been identified, with paramount resistance at $1.79 and support at $1.43.

FuelCell Energy Inc’s Market Position

FuelCell Energy Inc has an outstanding share count of 451.80 million with a market cap of 722.88 million. Its annual sales amount to 123,390 K with an annual income of -107,570 K as of the last quarter. Short interest in FCEL has witnessed an uptick, with 79,170,000 shares sold short as of December 15th. The short interest ratio of 6.0 indicates moderate pessimism about the stock. Several institutional investors and major shareholders have reported short positions in FuelCell Energy, indicating an investment strategy to profit from the stock’s price fall.

Business Finance
