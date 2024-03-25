FTX Estate Sells Anthropic Stake for $884M to Institutional Buyers, Aiming Full Customer Repayment

In a landmark development, the FTX bankruptcy estate has successfully negotiated the sale of its majority stake in artificial intelligence startup Anthropic for $884 million. This strategic move involves a consortium of institutional investors, led by ATIC Third International Investment Company, and marks a pivotal step towards reimbursing customers affected by the exchange's downfall.

Advertisment

Strategic Divestment and Buyer Lineup

The divestment from Anthropic, an AI firm founded by former OpenAI personnel, is part of FTX's broader effort to liquidate assets and make reparations to its clientele. ATIC Third International Investment Company emerges as the principal buyer with a $500 million investment, followed by notable entities like Jane Street Global Trading and funds associated with Fidelity Investments and The Ford Foundation. This sale, pending approval from Judge John Dorsey, underscores FTX's commitment to leveraging its investments for customer restitution.

FTX's Financial Maneuvering Post-Collapse

Following its tumultuous collapse in late 2022, FTX, under the stewardship of new CEO John Ray III, has embarked on a comprehensive asset recovery mission. This initiative has not only involved cash and cryptocurrency but also luxury assets and strategic investments like the stake in Anthropic. The proceeds from these sales are integral to FTX's promise of fully compensating customers and creditors, a sentiment echoed by bankruptcy attorneys working alongside FTX's management. Despite the complexities involved, FTX's leadership remains optimistic about fulfilling their restitution commitments.