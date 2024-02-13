FTSE 100 Tumbles Following US Inflation Surge: Housebuilders Struggle and Banks Thrive

FTSE 100 Plummets Amid Unexpected US Inflation Surge

London's premier index, FTSE 100, closed at its lowest level for the month on February 13, 2024, following hotter than expected US inflation data, driving a global sell-off in equities. The index dropped by 0.81%, as investors grappled with the implications of higher than anticipated inflation figures.

Pressure Mounts on Housebuilders

Housebuilding companies, such as Barratt Developments and Taylor Wimpey, were among the hardest hit, as they faced mounting pressure from the market downturn. Only six firms managed to eke out gains for the day, painting a grim picture for the broader market.

Record Profits Anticipated for UK's Biggest Banks

Despite the gloomy outlook, Britain's five largest banks are expected to deliver record combined profits, providing a silver lining amid the turmoil. Analysts closely watched the situation, trying to gauge the potential impacts on central bank policies and oil prices.

Market Indicators: Unemployment, Inflation, and Currency Fluctuations

The UK labor market displayed signs of strength, with lower unemployment rates and higher wage growth than expected, supporting the pound but negatively affecting equities. The focus now turns to the UK unemployment data and the US inflation figures, as the FTSE 100 is expected to open higher on Tuesday.

The anticipated fall in the UK unemployment rate to 4.0% and the predicted decrease in US inflation to 2.9% for the previous month, attribute the decline in inflation to the base effect from the previous year. Other market indicators, such as currency exchange rates, oil prices, and gold prices, are also being closely monitored.

Several companies remain in the spotlight amid the market volatility. Babcock International is making progress towards full recovery, as defense expenditure increases. Fraport's passenger numbers at Frankfurt Airport grew to around 4.1 million in January, aligning with expectations. Naked Wines' early redemption of a vendor loan note will grant additional financial flexibility.

As the market absorbs the US inflation data, questions arise about the potential ramifications for the global economy. Will central banks adjust their policies in response to the inflation surge? How will this impact oil prices, and ultimately, the world's economic landscape? In these uncertain times, one thing is clear: the interconnected nature of global finance means that a ripple in one market can create waves far and wide.