Business

FTSE 100: Four Decades of Evolution and the Challenges Ahead

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST
FTSE 100: Four Decades of Evolution and the Challenges Ahead

On January 3rd, 1984, the London Stock Exchange, in tandem with early futures and options market players, unveiled the Financial Times Stock Exchange 100 index, colloquially known as the FTSE 100. Unlike its predecessor, the FT 30 index, the FTSE 100 was designed with mathematical discipline and a focus on pure stock market capitalization weightings, making its replication more straightforward. Its inception marked a pivotal moment in the evolution of electronic trading and derivative products.

From Black Monday to Today’s Trading Landscape

The FTSE 100 swiftly captured the attention of the media and the investing public. It was the gauge that indexed the devastating impact of Black Monday in 1987, and has since become the yardstick by which the health of the UK’s equity market is measured. However, its annualized rate of return, sitting just over 8%, is modest compared to other investment benchmarks. Despite the FT 30’s precipitous decline in relevance, the FTSE 100 has grown significantly over the past four decades. Today, 26 of the original FTSE 100 companies still exist, albeit in reconstituted forms.

The Rise of Passive Investing and FTSE Russell

One of the most significant trends of the past 40 years has been the rise of passive investing, through exchange-traded funds and index funds. This shift has propelled FTSE Russell, now a part of the London Stock Exchange Group, into a crucial role in the index business. Yet, on this day, the FTSE 100 index stands at 7,703.90, a 0.4% decline from its previous close. Despite these setbacks, the index continues to be a benchmark for the UK’s equity market.

Challenges Ahead: Reflecting the Tech Revolution

However, the FTSE 100 has come under criticism for its failure to reflect the tech revolution of the 21st century adequately. London has lagged behind other global cities in attracting high-growth tech firms, a fact that is reflected in the composition of the FTSE 100. To remain relevant and continue to attract new tech companies, significant reforms are needed. As the FTSE 100 enters its fifth decade, it is anticipated that the index will undergo substantial changes, mirroring the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of the global financial market.

Business Finance United Kingdom
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

