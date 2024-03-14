FT Alphaville Pub Quiz Returns to NYC: Open Bar, Challenging Questions, and Unique Prizes Await

The Financial Times Alphaville section is renowned for its insightful analysis and unique approach to finance journalism. Now, it's bringing back an event that combines intellect with entertainment: the FT Alphaville pub quiz. This eagerly anticipated event is set to take place in New York City, rekindling the spirit of competitive camaraderie among finance aficionados.

Event Details: Time, Place, and Price

Slated for April 9, from 6-10pm, the quiz night will be hosted at Houston Hall, located at 222 West Houston St. Accessibility is convenient, with Houston Street Station on the 1 line and West 4th St (A, C, E, B, D, and F lines) nearby. Entry is priced at $20 per person, which includes access to a generously sponsored open bar by Christofferson Robb. Although the free bar tab has its limits, it promises to keep spirits high throughout the event. Attendees also have the option to order food directly at the venue.

Registration and Team Formation

Prospective participants are encouraged to act swiftly as tickets are expected to sell out rapidly. Teams can have up to six members, and registration requires emailing alphavilleft.com with the subject line PQNYC2024. The email should include the team captain's mobile number and the team's name. Promptness in registration and payment is crucial, as table allocation follows a first-pay-first-served basis. For those without a team but eager to participate, the Alphaville team is making arrangements to accommodate individual participants.

Participants can look forward to a night filled with challenging questions covering finance, markets, and economics. The quiz promises to be a brain-teasing experience, with Alphaville pulling out all the stops to ensure a memorable evening. Prizes will be uniquely Alphaville, adding an extra layer of excitement to the competition. The winning team members will not only take home these bespoke prizes but also enjoy instant promotions. The event is also an excellent opportunity for networking, with individuals from various sectors of finance coming together in a relaxed setting.