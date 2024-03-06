FRP Holdings Inc. Reports Robust Q4 Earnings: Industrial, Commercial Segments Thrive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 06, 2024 - FRP Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPH) today unveiled its fourth quarter financial results, revealing significant growth in its Industrial and Commercial segments. The company witnessed a 20.6% increase in pro rata Net Operating Income (NOI) and a 42.9% surge in Industrial and Commercial revenue compared to the same quarter last year, underscoring its solid performance amidst challenging economic conditions.

Advertisment

Quarterly Performance Highlights

The fourth quarter of 2023 was remarkable for FRP Holdings, as it reported a net income of $2,880,000 or $0.30 per share, up from $2,756,000 or $0.29 per share in the previous year. This improvement was primarily due to a 46.1% increase in NOI from the Industrial and Commercial segment, bolstered by full occupancy at strategic locations and the addition of new properties to the portfolio. Moreover, the company capitalized on increased interest income and managed higher interest expenses efficiently.

Segment-Wise Operational Insights

Advertisment

In the Industrial and Commercial segment, FRP Holdings enjoyed a significant revenue boost, thanks to strategic property additions and full occupancy at key locations. The Mining Royalty Lands segment, however, experienced a slight decrease in NOI due to unrealized revenue, which is expected to be collected in 2024. The Development Segment saw continued progress in residential development ventures, with notable achievements including the sale of all units in Amber Ridge and ongoing development in Aberdeen Overlook. The Multifamily Segment faced a slight downturn in revenues, attributed to the sale of a 20% Tenancy In Common (TIC) interest in Dock 79 and The Maren.

Yearly Operational Achievements and Outlook

Reflecting on the entire year, FRP Holdings Inc. showcased a 24.8% increase in pro rata NOI and marked improvements across all segments, especially in Industrial and Commercial, where revenues soared by 45.4%. These achievements are part of the company's strategic efforts to enhance portfolio quality and operational efficiency. The successful sale of TIC interests in key multifamily properties and the groundbreaking of new projects underscore FRP Holdings' commitment to growth and value creation for shareholders.

As FRP Holdings Inc. continues on its growth trajectory, the company's focus on expanding and optimizing its Industrial and Commercial portfolio, alongside strategic developments in multifamily and mining royalty lands, positions it well for sustained success. The robust financial performance in the fourth quarter and throughout 2023 reflects the company's resilience and strategic foresight in navigating the dynamic real estate market.