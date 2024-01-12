en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

From Academia to Early Retirement: The Financial Journey of Daniel George

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
From Academia to Early Retirement: The Financial Journey of Daniel George

When Daniel George commenced his financial journey as a Ph.D. student at the University of Illinois, he probably didn’t envision himself retiring at a tender age of 29. His noteworthy journey, marked by academic excellence, strategic financial moves, and a frugal lifestyle, serves as an inspiration to young professionals worldwide.

A Journey Begun in Academia

George’s financial ascent commenced during his Ph.D. tenure at the University of Illinois. Through a combination of fellowships, awards, and part-time tech jobs, he managed to amass a commendable $100,000 in savings. A notable chapter of this phase was his internship at the tech behemoth, Google.

From Ph.D. to Google X

Upon completion of his Ph.D. in December 2018, George accepted a full-time position at Google X, where he received a starting total compensation of $265,000 a year. His frugal lifestyle and intelligent investments in tax-advantaged accounts and stocks allowed him to save over $75,000 annually. By the age of 26, he had accumulated enough wealth to consider early retirement but decided to continue working, in part to support his future wife’s lifestyle in America.

Bolstering Financial Prowess at JPMorgan

His burgeoning interest in finance took him to JPMorgan, where he spearheaded applied AI projects and further augmented his savings. George and his wife, both working remotely, started traveling full-time in 2020. Thanks to his astute investment strategies, he managed to sell his stocks by 2022 without incurring US capital gains taxes, owing to his nonresident status.

Early Retirement and an AI Startup

By the age of 29, George had reached a financial milestone where he could comfortably retire. However, his passion for technology drove him to co-found an AI startup. Despite his continued involvement in the tech industry, George remains confident that his early investments will yield sufficient passive income to cover his future family’s expenses.

0
Business Finance United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
9 seconds ago
Moolec Science SA Experiences Significant Stock Price Surge
On January 11, 2024, Moolec Science SA, a leading company in the development of animal proteins using molecular farming, made a notable impact in the stock market. Trading under the NASDAQ ticker MLEC, the company’s stock price saw a formidable surge of 26.50% to $2.53 at the market open. Throughout the day, the stock’s performance
Moolec Science SA Experiences Significant Stock Price Surge
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
2 mins ago
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
High Energy Bills and the Scarcity of Fixed Rate Deals: UK Households in a Bind
14 mins ago
High Energy Bills and the Scarcity of Fixed Rate Deals: UK Households in a Bind
Tata Motors Rolls Out First Car from Newly Acquired Sanand Plant
17 seconds ago
Tata Motors Rolls Out First Car from Newly Acquired Sanand Plant
FendX Technologies to Participate in AlphaNorth Capital Event, Building on 2023 Achievements
23 seconds ago
FendX Technologies to Participate in AlphaNorth Capital Event, Building on 2023 Achievements
Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Faces Financial Hurdles as Costs Soar
25 seconds ago
Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Faces Financial Hurdles as Costs Soar
Latest Headlines
World News
Antlara Dental Clinic: Redefining Care Standards in Dentistry Across Europe
9 seconds
Antlara Dental Clinic: Redefining Care Standards in Dentistry Across Europe
Filming of TV Series 'Maharani' in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sparks Controversy
25 seconds
Filming of TV Series 'Maharani' in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sparks Controversy
Top High School Basketball Players to Headline Exciting Weekend Matchups
50 seconds
Top High School Basketball Players to Headline Exciting Weekend Matchups
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks Significant Right-leaning Shift
13 mins
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks Significant Right-leaning Shift
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
13 mins
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
A Call for Increased Female Political Engagement in Botswana's 2024 General Election
13 mins
A Call for Increased Female Political Engagement in Botswana's 2024 General Election
Iran Criticizes US-led Attack on Houthi Targets in Yemen: Global Implications and Reactions
14 mins
Iran Criticizes US-led Attack on Houthi Targets in Yemen: Global Implications and Reactions
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis a Surprise Victor?
15 mins
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis a Surprise Victor?
Schumacher Eyes Central Role for Tyrese Campbell in Stoke City
15 mins
Schumacher Eyes Central Role for Tyrese Campbell in Stoke City
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
21 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
27 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app