From Academia to Early Retirement: The Financial Journey of Daniel George

When Daniel George commenced his financial journey as a Ph.D. student at the University of Illinois, he probably didn’t envision himself retiring at a tender age of 29. His noteworthy journey, marked by academic excellence, strategic financial moves, and a frugal lifestyle, serves as an inspiration to young professionals worldwide.

A Journey Begun in Academia

George’s financial ascent commenced during his Ph.D. tenure at the University of Illinois. Through a combination of fellowships, awards, and part-time tech jobs, he managed to amass a commendable $100,000 in savings. A notable chapter of this phase was his internship at the tech behemoth, Google.

From Ph.D. to Google X

Upon completion of his Ph.D. in December 2018, George accepted a full-time position at Google X, where he received a starting total compensation of $265,000 a year. His frugal lifestyle and intelligent investments in tax-advantaged accounts and stocks allowed him to save over $75,000 annually. By the age of 26, he had accumulated enough wealth to consider early retirement but decided to continue working, in part to support his future wife’s lifestyle in America.

Bolstering Financial Prowess at JPMorgan

His burgeoning interest in finance took him to JPMorgan, where he spearheaded applied AI projects and further augmented his savings. George and his wife, both working remotely, started traveling full-time in 2020. Thanks to his astute investment strategies, he managed to sell his stocks by 2022 without incurring US capital gains taxes, owing to his nonresident status.

Early Retirement and an AI Startup

By the age of 29, George had reached a financial milestone where he could comfortably retire. However, his passion for technology drove him to co-found an AI startup. Despite his continued involvement in the tech industry, George remains confident that his early investments will yield sufficient passive income to cover his future family’s expenses.