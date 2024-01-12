FRMO Corp. Reports Q2 2024 Financials: Dips in Net Income

FRMO Corp., a prominent name in the financial industry, has unveiled its financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2024, which concluded on November 30, 2023. The financial summary showed a total book value of $352.2 million, inclusive of $145.8 million from non-controlling interests. On removing these interests, the book value stood at $206.4 million.

Asset and Liability Breakdown

As per the reported data, FRMO Corp.’s current assets were mainly comprised of cash, cash equivalents, and equity securities, summing up to $247.6 million in total. On the liability side, the total figure came to $27.5 million.

Net Income and Earnings per Share

For the quarter, the net income attributable to the company was calculated at around $4.7 million, equating to $0.11 per diluted share. This marked a considerable dip from the previous year’s figure of $34.9 million, or $0.79 per diluted share. Over a six-month period, the net income was found to be $37 million ($0.84 per diluted share), also showing a decrease from the prior year’s $42.3 million ($0.96 per diluted share).

Future Ventures and Stakeholder Communication

FRMO also highlighted its interest in amplifying its cryptocurrency mining operations. The company is also known for its equity stakes in Horizon Kinetics Hard Assets LLC and Horizon Kinetics LLC, which contribute significantly to its advisory fee earnings. The financial statements have been made accessible via the OTC Markets Group Disclosure and News Services and on FRMO’s official website. A conference call, aimed at discussing these financial results, has been scheduled for January 16, 2024.