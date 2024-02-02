Free Federal and State Tax Filing Options for North Carolinians Ahead of Deadline

As the April 15 deadline looms, North Carolinians are urged to start filing their federal and state tax returns. This is particularly pertinent for those with an Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) not exceeding $79,000 in 2023, for whom the IRS provides free filing options for both federal and state taxes. However, one should be careful when choosing platforms for tax filing as while some offer free federal tax filing services, they may levy charges for state returns.

Demystifying the Adjusted Gross Income

The AGI, a pivotal figure in tax calculations, is computed by deducting specific expenses such as educator expenses and student loan interest from the total income. For instance, an individual earning a $50,000 salary and an additional $8,500 from part-time work has a gross income of $58,500. When $2,750 is deducted for specific expenses, the AGI comes down to $55,750, making the individual eligible for free tax filing.

The IRS Free File Program caters to taxpayers with an AGI of $79,000 or less, and also those with an AGI exceeding $79,001. It outlines the procedure for utilizing the guided tax preparation service or the fillable digital 1040 forms to file federal taxes for free. It also lays out the requirements for setting up an account with the IRS.

Availability of Free State Tax Preparation and Filing

The IRS Free File Program extends its benefits to state tax preparations and filings, depending on the tax preparation partner selected. This feature is of immense value to North Carolinians who are seeking free tax filing options before the April 15 deadline, enabling them to meet their tax obligations cost-effectively.