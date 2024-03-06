Freddie Mac to Auction $120M in NPLs, Aiming to Stabilize Housing Market

Freddie Mac, a cornerstone in the American housing finance system, has announced a significant move to auction approximately $120 million in non-performing loans (NPLs) as part of its strategy to manage and reduce less-liquid assets in its mortgage-related investments portfolio. This initiative underscores Freddie Mac's ongoing efforts to promote liquidity, stability, affordability, and equity in the housing market, especially during fluctuating economic cycles.

Strategic Sale of NPLs

The NPLs being marketed are spread across two distinct pools: a Standard Pool Offering (SPO) and an Extended Timeline Pool Offering (EXPO), the latter of which specifically targets smaller investors, including non-profits and MWDOBs. This approach not only seeks to divest Freddie Mac of these less-liquid assets but also to engage a broader spectrum of investors in the housing market's stabilization efforts. Bids for these pools are due by April 4, 2024, for the SPO pool and April 25, 2024, for the EXPO pool, with all bids to be made on an all-or-none basis.

Enhancing Market Stability

Freddie Mac's sale of NPLs and its securitization of re-performing loans (RPLs) are integral components of its strategy to reduce the company's exposure to less liquid mortgage-related assets in an economically sensible manner. Since 2011, Freddie Mac has sold $10.2 billion of NPLs and securitized approximately $77.7 billion of RPLs. These transactions are guided by requirements focused on improving borrower outcomes and stabilizing communities, highlighting Freddie Mac's commitment to facilitating recovery in the housing market while assisting families in maintaining homeownership.

Looking Ahead

Advisory roles for this transaction are being filled by BofA Securities, Inc. and First Financial Network, Inc., a woman-owned business, indicating Freddie Mac's inclusive approach to conducting its business operations. As the housing market continues to evolve, Freddie Mac's seasoned loan offerings and its strategic management of its investments portfolio play a crucial role in ensuring the long-term stability and affordability of housing across the nation. This initiative reflects Freddie Mac's broader mission to make home possible for families throughout all economic cycles, contributing to a more stable and equitable housing market.