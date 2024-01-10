Franklin Real Estate Security A (FREEX) Falls Short as an Investment Choice

Franklin Real Estate Security A (FREEX), a mutual fund managed by Franklin, based in San Mateo, California, is reportedly a less favorable choice for investors, according to the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank. Zacks has assigned FREEX a rank of 4, which translates into a ‘Sell’ recommendation. Daniel Scher has been at the helm of this fund since May 2014, persuasively overseeing assets amounting to over $238.92 million since the fund’s inception in January 1994.

Measuring Up Performance

The performance of FREEX, however, has been lukewarm at best. The fund’s 5-year annualized total return stands at 4.34%, and a 3-year return of 2.99%, placing FREEX in the middle and lower third of its category peers, respectively. These numbers paint a picture of a fund which has had difficulty in significantly outperforming its peers.

Volatility and Risk

FREEX has a higher standard deviation than its category average, indicating a higher degree of volatility. Further, it has a 5-year beta of 0.91, suggesting it’s likely to be less volatile than the market average. However, the negative alpha of -6.03 over the past 5 years signifies the fund’s struggle in outperforming the market benchmark, raising genuine concerns over its risk management strategy.

Expense Ratio: A Costly Affair

Another point of contention is the expense ratio for FREEX, which stands at 1.05%, higher than the category average of 0.98%. This makes the fund more expensive in comparison to its peers, which could deter potential investors. Despite its relatively low minimum initial investment of $1,000 and no minimum for subsequent investments, the combined effect of subpar performance, increased risk factors, and higher fees make FREEX a less attractive option for investors.

The bottom line is that while Franklin Real Estate Security A (FREEX) may have its merits, the current market situation and its inherent characteristics make it a less compelling investment choice. Therefore, investors are encouraged to continue their research in Mutual Fund Equity Report funds and utilize other resources, such as Zacks.com, for more comprehensive fund analysis and expert stock recommendations.