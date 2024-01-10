en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Franklin Real Estate Security A (FREEX) Falls Short as an Investment Choice

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:46 am EST
Franklin Real Estate Security A (FREEX) Falls Short as an Investment Choice

Franklin Real Estate Security A (FREEX), a mutual fund managed by Franklin, based in San Mateo, California, is reportedly a less favorable choice for investors, according to the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank. Zacks has assigned FREEX a rank of 4, which translates into a ‘Sell’ recommendation. Daniel Scher has been at the helm of this fund since May 2014, persuasively overseeing assets amounting to over $238.92 million since the fund’s inception in January 1994.

Measuring Up Performance

The performance of FREEX, however, has been lukewarm at best. The fund’s 5-year annualized total return stands at 4.34%, and a 3-year return of 2.99%, placing FREEX in the middle and lower third of its category peers, respectively. These numbers paint a picture of a fund which has had difficulty in significantly outperforming its peers.

Volatility and Risk

FREEX has a higher standard deviation than its category average, indicating a higher degree of volatility. Further, it has a 5-year beta of 0.91, suggesting it’s likely to be less volatile than the market average. However, the negative alpha of -6.03 over the past 5 years signifies the fund’s struggle in outperforming the market benchmark, raising genuine concerns over its risk management strategy.

Expense Ratio: A Costly Affair

Another point of contention is the expense ratio for FREEX, which stands at 1.05%, higher than the category average of 0.98%. This makes the fund more expensive in comparison to its peers, which could deter potential investors. Despite its relatively low minimum initial investment of $1,000 and no minimum for subsequent investments, the combined effect of subpar performance, increased risk factors, and higher fees make FREEX a less attractive option for investors.

The bottom line is that while Franklin Real Estate Security A (FREEX) may have its merits, the current market situation and its inherent characteristics make it a less compelling investment choice. Therefore, investors are encouraged to continue their research in Mutual Fund Equity Report funds and utilize other resources, such as Zacks.com, for more comprehensive fund analysis and expert stock recommendations.

0
Business Finance Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
ZANAMACA Faces Legal Action Over Unpaid Statutory Assessments
In a significant legal development, the Zambia National Marketeers Credit Association (ZANAMACA) has been dragged to court for breaching its statutory financial responsibilities. The association is under fire for its failure to remit necessary assessments to the Workers’ Compensation Fund Control Board, within the stipulated timeframe. Charges against ZANAMACA ZANAMACA’s president, Frank Mupila, stands accused
ZANAMACA Faces Legal Action Over Unpaid Statutory Assessments
Old Bridge Mutual Fund Debuts with Focused Equity Fund: A Return of Kenneth Andrade
7 mins ago
Old Bridge Mutual Fund Debuts with Focused Equity Fund: A Return of Kenneth Andrade
Radisson Mining Discovers Gold Potential at New Alger with Glacial Till Sampling
9 mins ago
Radisson Mining Discovers Gold Potential at New Alger with Glacial Till Sampling
Lulus Appoints Laura Deady as Chief Merchandising Officer, Announces Leadership Changes and Expansion Plans
2 mins ago
Lulus Appoints Laura Deady as Chief Merchandising Officer, Announces Leadership Changes and Expansion Plans
Ablative Solutions Pioneers Unique Alcohol-Based Renal Denervation System
3 mins ago
Ablative Solutions Pioneers Unique Alcohol-Based Renal Denervation System
Payments Industry Shifts Focus: From Growth to Bottom-Line Optimization
4 mins ago
Payments Industry Shifts Focus: From Growth to Bottom-Line Optimization
Latest Headlines
World News
Khaleda Zia may return home tomorrow: Personal physician
1 min
Khaleda Zia may return home tomorrow: Personal physician
Congress Party Declines Invitation to Ram Mandir Inauguration: A Strategic Move?
1 min
Congress Party Declines Invitation to Ram Mandir Inauguration: A Strategic Move?
Japan Expresses Support for Bangladesh Elections Amid International Criticism
1 min
Japan Expresses Support for Bangladesh Elections Amid International Criticism
Falkland Islands Honors Margaret Thatcher's Legacy on Her Memorial Day
1 min
Falkland Islands Honors Margaret Thatcher's Legacy on Her Memorial Day
THABISO Youth Centre and Mpilo Central Hospital Launch Mortuary Science School
2 mins
THABISO Youth Centre and Mpilo Central Hospital Launch Mortuary Science School
Ablative Solutions Pioneers Unique Alcohol-Based Renal Denervation System
3 mins
Ablative Solutions Pioneers Unique Alcohol-Based Renal Denervation System
Khaleda Zia may return home tomorrow: Personal physician
3 mins
Khaleda Zia may return home tomorrow: Personal physician
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Pledges Support for Martyrs, Resilience Against Terrorism
4 mins
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Pledges Support for Martyrs, Resilience Against Terrorism
Houston Rockets' Revival: The Jeff Green and Ime Udoka Impact
5 mins
Houston Rockets' Revival: The Jeff Green and Ime Udoka Impact
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app