Business

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF: A Mixed Performance Amid Market Volatility

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:14 pm EST
Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF: A Mixed Performance Amid Market Volatility

The Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHI), a financial instrument that tracks the QS International Low Volatility High Dividend Hedged Index, has been in operation since July 27, 2016. Comprising 118 stocks, cash and currency positions, the fund presents a 5.73% 30-day SEC yield and a 0.40% total expense ratio. The ETF is built on a structure that distributes yields on a quarterly basis.

Investment Strategy and Currency Hedging

The ETF’s investment strategy revolves around the selection of stocks that pay dividends and showcase stability. The portfolio is reconstituted annually and rebalanced quarterly. To protect dollar-based investors from currency movement risks, LVHI employs currency contracts. However, this can sometimes backfire, leading to negative returns if the dollar weakens.

Investment Allocation and Portfolio Diversification

The fund primarily invests in large cap companies spread across various countries. The most significant allocations are seen in Japan, the U.K., and Canada. From a sector standpoint, LVHI is diversified, with financials and consumer discretionary being the largest. In contrast, technology and healthcare allocations are minimal.

Performance and Potential Concerns

Since its inception, LVHI has underperformed compared to its hedged international ETF peers. The distributions have also been variable, potentially diminishing its appeal to income-seeking investors. The fund’s lackluster performance, coupled with the intricate nature of currency hedging, could raise concerns among potential investors.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

