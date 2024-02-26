Franklin Energy Secures Strategic Investment from Invesco to Propel Clean Energy Initiatives

In a significant leap towards sustainability and clean energy, Franklin Energy, a trailblazer in tech-enabled sustainable energy management solutions in North America, announced a pivotal preferred equity investment from Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc. on February 26, 2024. This landmark deal, set to refinance existing debts and fuel further business expansion, including acquisitions, underscores a shared vision for a greener future. Terry Sobolewski, CEO of Franklin Energy, heralded the investment as a testament to the company's robust growth trajectory and its indispensable role in the global energy transition.

A Strategic Move for Growth and Sustainability

At the heart of this financial infusion is Franklin Energy's ambition to repay its existing debts, including a second lien term loan and revolving credit facility, thereby solidifying its financial standing. More intriguing, however, is the company's forward-looking approach to leveraging this capital. The acquisition of Snugg Home and Evolve Technologies, recent additions to Franklin Energy's portfolio, are prime examples of its strategic endeavors to broaden service offerings in the clean energy domain. These moves are not just business expansions; they are bold steps towards a future where sustainable energy solutions are the norm, benefiting communities and the economy at large.

Championing the Clean Energy Transition

Franklin Energy's commitment to the clean energy transition is unwavering. With a remarkable goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2025, the company is at the forefront of implementing sustainable energy solutions. This journey towards sustainability is bolstered by the support of Franklin Energy's long-standing sponsor, Abry Partners, and now, Invesco. The synergy between these entities is poised to catalyze significant growth and value creation, further accelerating Franklin Energy's mission. This strategic investment not only validates the company's growth potential but also highlights the increasing importance of sustainable energy solutions in today's economic landscape.

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Energy

Technological advancements play a crucial role in the transition to clean energy, with innovations such as Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries leading the charge. LFP technology, known for its safety, cost-effectiveness, energy density, and environmental benefits, is instrumental in energy storage, electric vehicles, and various applications critical to sustainable energy management. Franklin Energy's investment in technology and acquisitions like Snugg Home and Evolve Technologies is a clear indicator of the company's dedication to integrating cutting-edge solutions into its sustainable energy management offerings.

In an era where the transition to sustainable energy is not just beneficial but imperative, Franklin Energy's strategic moves, backed by significant investments from entities like Invesco, signal a brighter, cleaner future. As the company continues to innovate and expand its reach, its contributions to the clean energy landscape are invaluable, promising a sustainable and economically vibrant tomorrow for communities across North America and beyond.