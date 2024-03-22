Frank Fabri Commands €82,500 Salary as CEO of New Aquatic Entity in Malta

Former education ministry permanent secretary Frank Fabri has transitioned to a lucrative role as CEO of Aquatic Resources Malta, an initiative aimed at bolstering the fishing and aquaculture sectors through a €10 million investment in research and innovation. Appointed by the Fisheries Parliamentary Secretariat in November 2023, Fabri's employment package totals nearly €82,500, marking a significant post within the Maltese government's efforts to enhance these industries.

Background and Appointment

The establishment of Aquatic Resources Malta signifies the government's dedication to advancing the fishing and aquaculture sectors. With Frank Fabri at the helm, the entity is poised to channel substantial funds into research and innovation projects. Fabri, whose career in the Education Ministry saw him hold various significant positions, including that of director, director general, and permanent secretary, brings a wealth of experience in administration and management to the table. His appointment in late 2023 follows his resignation from the education sector in early 2022 amid a scandal involving an ethics probe related to a contract approval.

Contractual Details and Remuneration

Under the terms of his three-year contract with Aquatic Resources Malta, Fabri's compensation package includes a basic salary starting at €47,000 in the first year, with incremental raises over the subsequent years. Additionally, the contract enumerates various perks, including an expense allowance, communication allowance, car allowance, and a performance bonus, cumulatively elevating his total remuneration to over €82,000 annually. Notably, the agreement features a clause for immediate termination contingent on governmental or ministerial changes, underscoring the political sensitivity of his position.

Implications and Future Prospects

The strategic appointment of Frank Fabri as CEO of Aquatic Resources Malta underscores the government's commitment to invigorating the fishing and aquaculture sectors through focused investment in research and innovation. Fabri's comprehensive remuneration package reflects the significance of his role and the expectations placed on his leadership to drive substantial progress within these industries. As Aquatic Resources Malta embarks on its mission, the sectors anticipate transformative developments that promise to bolster sustainability and economic growth.

However, the political contingencies attached to Fabri's contract highlight the inherent uncertainties and challenges that lie ahead. As Aquatic Resources Malta navigates its foundational years, the impact of its initiatives on the fishing and aquaculture sectors, as well as the broader implications for Malta's economy and environment, remain to be seen. The success of this ambitious endeavor will largely depend on strategic leadership, effective management, and the ability to adapt to changing circumstances and seize emerging opportunities.