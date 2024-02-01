Frank Andersen to Head Idwal's New Transactional Services Department

In a strategic move, Idwal, a renowned name in the maritime inspection sector, has unveiled its new Transactional Services department, appointing industry veteran Frank Andersen at the helm. Andersen, with a quarter-century of maritime expertise under his belt, has previously served in key positions at high-profile companies like A.P. Moller-Maersk and Klaveness.

Andersen's Vision for Idwal

At Idwal, Andersen aims to uplift the quality of inspection services for sale and purchase transactions and financial transactions targeted at banks and investors. His role will also encompass working with the insurance industry, providing a more insightful overview of their portfolio conditions. Andersen's appointment aligns with Idwal's growth strategy, underpinned by its impressive performance of inspecting 15% of the global shipping fleet since 2019 and 45% of all ships sold in 2023.

Idwal's Impressive Track Record

Idwal's industry foothold is evident in its record of conducting over 12,500 inspections in 100 countries. The company also leverages the 10 million data points it has amassed over the past five years for grade analytics and benchmarking, offering unparalleled insights into the maritime industry.

Expectations from Andersen's Leadership

Idwal's Chief Commercial Officer, George Haysom, expressed his confidence in Andersen's capabilities, stating, "Frank's vast maritime knowledge and skills will be instrumental in driving our business forward and further developing our offerings." This sentiment echoes the high expectations for Andersen's leadership in steering Idwal's growth and reinforcing its standing in the maritime inspection industry.