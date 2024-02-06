Franchise Equity Partners Welcomes New Team Members and Celebrates Promotions

Franchise Equity Partners (FEP), an investment firm specializing in franchisee and franchisor partnerships, has welcomed new blood into its ranks while acknowledging the efforts of its existing team. The firm's roster has expanded with the addition of Ari Herman as Chief Financial Officer, Grant Mueller as Senior Associate, and Alex Chang as Associate. Meanwhile, Matt Crowe and Katie Haverty have climbed the ladder to Vice Presidents, and John Esposito and Riad Hallal have been promoted to Associates.

A Wealth of Experience

Ari Herman, the newly minted CFO, brings over 12 years of private equity experience to the table. His illustrious career trail includes stints at Casdin Capital, Level Equity, Solera Capital, and PwC. Herman's expertise will no doubt be a boon to FEP as it navigates the intricate world of franchise partnerships.

Senior Associate Grant Mueller is a former member of Princeton Equity Group, boasting a wealth of knowledge in franchisors and multi-unit services. The new Associate, Alex Chang, is no stranger to the financial sector either, with a background in investment banking and venture capital private equity.

Recognizing Talent Within

FEP has also acknowledged the hard work and dedication of its existing team members. Matt Crowe and Katie Haverty, previously serving as Associates, have been promoted to Vice Presidents. John Esposito and Riad Hallal, meanwhile, have seen their roles elevated to Associates. These promotions reflect the firm's commitment to nurturing talent from within and rewarding exceptional performance.

Unique Investment Approach

FEP, helmed by Co-Founders and Managing Partners with significant experience from Goldman Sachs, operates on a unique investment model. The firm adopts a minority, permanent, and passive investment approach, offering institutional capital without the complexities of traditional buyouts. This model allows business owners to maintain control while scaling their operations and adding value.

The firm aims to provide capital for a range of strategic business opportunities, including growth, ownership simplification, succession, and estate planning. With its recent additions and promotions, FEP is poised to strengthen its position in the world of franchise partnerships.