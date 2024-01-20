Fostering Success Act Raises Nearly $10 Million for Georgia's Foster Youth

In an impressive feat of generosity and community support, Georgia's non-profit, Fostering Success Act, Inc. (FSA) has successfully raised nearly $10 million in tax credits. The funds are earmarked to aid young adults transitioning out of the state's foster care system. This successful fundraising endeavor marks the end of FSA's first operational year, which drew to a close on December 31, 2023.

Corporate Contributors and Individual Donors

Over 180 companies and individuals demonstrated their commitment to social responsibility by contributing to FSA's cause. Noteworthy corporate contributors for 2023 included Gas South, Waffle House, and Cigna Healthcare. Contributions also poured in from Artistic Weavers, CA South, Colony Bank, and Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP. The collective effort of these businesses and individuals has enabled FSA to assist over 100 young people in attending 37 universities and technical colleges across Georgia.

Addressing the Challenges of Post-Foster Care Life

Young adults who age out of foster care often face daunting challenges, including homelessness, poverty, and the risk of falling victim to human trafficking. Without support, these individuals are also at a heightened risk of incarceration. The millions raised by FSA aim to alleviate these issues, providing essentials such as food, rent, transportation, and enrollment in educational institutions. The ultimate goal is to help these young adults secure good-paying jobs, thereby reducing poverty and enhancing social stability.

Tax Credit Allocations and the Georgia Department of Revenue

The Georgia Department of Revenue has sanctioned $9.7 million of the $11.6 million in approved donations for the foster care tax credit in 2023. FSA plays a pivotal role in this process, facilitating state individual and corporate taxpayers to obtain approval for their tax credit donations. These funds are then distributed to more than 20 approved non-profits that offer various support services to the youth, ranging from covering tuition fees, providing books, computers, food, to offering medical care and mentorship.