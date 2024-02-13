Fortus Acquires JWP Creers' York Team: A Strategic Alliance Set to Redefine Accountancy Services

In a strategic move that promises to bolster its service line teams and introduce new specialisms, business advisory and accountancy firm Fortus has acquired JWP Creers' York team. The acquisition, announced today, is set to redefine the landscape of accountancy services in the region.

Advertisment

A Strategic Alliance: Fortus and JWP Creers Join Forces

Following a year of record growth, Fortus has taken another significant stride in its 5-year growth strategy. The acquisition of JWP Creers' York team will not only strengthen Fortus's existing service line teams but also add specialisms in healthcare, landed estates, and agriculture. This strategic alliance is a testament to Fortus's commitment to joining forces with businesses that share a similar philosophy and have a strong focus on clients.

Relocation and Continuity: A Balanced Approach

Advertisment

As part of the acquisition, JWP Creers' York team will relocate to Fortus's York office at Equinox House. This move is expected to create a dynamic and robust team that can cater to the diverse needs of ambitious business owners. Meanwhile, JWP Creers' Selby office will continue to operate as usual, ensuring continuity for its clients.

A Year of Growth and Expansion

This acquisition comes on the heels of a remarkable year for Fortus, which saw the launch of a Wealth Management service and the appointment of new leaders for its audit and R&D Tax Credits teams. With this latest development, Fortus is poised to build on its success and further enhance its reputation as a leading business advisory and accountancy firm.

Craig Herbert, CEO of Fortus, expressed his excitement about the acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome the York team from JWP Creers to the Fortus family. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our growth strategy and our commitment to working with ambitious business owners. We look forward to the opportunities and growth this union will bring."

As the dust settles on this significant announcement, one thing is clear: the accountancy landscape in York is set for a transformative shift. With Fortus's acquisition of JWP Creers' York team, the stage is set for a new era of growth, specialization, and client-focused services.