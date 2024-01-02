Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.: A Rollercoaster of Stock Price Fluctuations and Sales Growth

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has taken investors on a rollercoaster ride, with its stock price dipping and rising during the trading session on December 29, 2024. The opening price stood at $3.84, and despite reaching a day’s high of $3.92, the stock closed slightly lower at $3.89. Within the past year, the stock’s value has oscillated between $2.58 and $4.20, illustrating the volatile nature of the market.

Five-Year Growth and Profitability Margins

Over the last half-decade, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has witnessed a significant increase in annual sales, growing by 27.02%. This growth has been mirrored in the average yearly earnings per share (EPS), which currently stands at 65.15%. Despite operating with a workforce of 5479 employees, the company has reported mixed profitability margins. The gross margin of +20.98 and operating margin of +12.18 are promising, but the negative pretax margin of -18.32 casts a shadow over these figures.

Ownership and Earnings

The company ownership is a blend of insider and institutional stakes, with the former accounting for 1.33% and the latter a significant 40.87%. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s fiscal report for the quarter ending September 29, 2023, showed an EPS of $0.1, which surpassed the consensus estimate by $0.04. However, the company’s net margin of -18.76 and a negative return on equity of -9.74 serve as reminders of the challenges it faces.

Performance Indicators and Future Predictions

Key performance indicators for the company reveal a quick ratio of 1.27, a price to sales ratio of 1.60, and a price to free cash flow of 261.71 for the trailing twelve months. The company’s average volume over the last five days surpassed that of the previous year, indicating increased investor interest. Analysts predict an EPS of 0.06 for the current fiscal year, with a considerable increase to 65.15% anticipated for the next fiscal year. The diluted EPS, currently at -0.39, is expected to rise to 0.07 in the next quarter and forecasted to reach 0.30 in a year.

The company’s market capitalization stands at 1.18 billion, with 306,460K outstanding shares. Sales totaled 681,490K, while net income was negative at -128,130K, with a recent quarter income of 243,060K and a last quarter net income of 27,470K.

The stock’s volatility has been higher in the recent 14 days compared to the past 100 days. FSM’s current 50-day Moving Average is $3.48, and the 200-day Moving Average is $3.36. Resistance and support levels are identified, with key resistance at $3.94, $4.01, and $4.11, and key support at $3.77, $3.67, and $3.60.