Fortis Inc. Reports Strong Q4 2023 Earnings: 9% Adjusted EPS Growth, 4.4% Dividend Increase, and Substantial Emissions Reduction

In a landscape where consistency and resilience are increasingly valued, Fortis Inc. has once again delivered strong operational and financial results in its Q4 2023 earnings report. The company, a leading player in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry, reported an adjusted EPS growth of approximately 9%, excluding foreign exchange impacts.

Advertisment

Key Drivers and Milestones

The primary drivers behind Fortis' impressive performance were rate growth and regulatory outcomes in British Columbia and Arizona. The company's focus on managing customer bill impacts through innovation, process improvements, and energy efficiency programs has also contributed to its success. This commitment to customer satisfaction, paired with top-quartile safety and reliability metrics, has solidified Fortis' position in the industry.

Furthermore, Fortis Inc. has marked a significant milestone by announcing a 4.4% dividend increase. This increase signifies 50 consecutive years of dividend hikes, demonstrating the company's unwavering commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

Advertisment

Environmental Stewardship

In addition to its financial achievements, Fortis Inc. has made substantial strides in its environmental efforts. The company reported a 33% reduction in Scope 1 emissions compared to 2019 levels. This reduction aligns with Fortis' targets to reduce emissions by 50% by 2030, 75% by 2035, and achieve net zero by 2050.

A Growing Portfolio

Advertisment

Fortis Inc. serves utility customers in five Canadian provinces, ten U.S. states, and three Caribbean countries. As of December 31, 2023, the company reported revenues of $12 billion and total assets of $66 billion. These figures underscore Fortis' robust portfolio and its ability to deliver consistent returns.

The Management Information Circular for the Corporation's Annual Meeting of Shareholders is expected to be available in late March. Dividends for various preference shares and common shares have been declared, all designated as eligible dividends for federal and provincial dividend tax credit purposes in Canada.

As Fortis Inc. continues to navigate the complex terrain of the utility industry, its commitment to financial stability, customer satisfaction, and environmental stewardship remains steadfast. The company's Q4 2023 results serve as a testament to its resilience and dedication to delivering value to its shareholders.

In an era where change is the only constant, Fortis Inc. stands as a beacon of consistency and strength. Its Q4 2023 results, marked by strong financial performance, increasing dividends, and significant environmental progress, reaffirm its position as a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry.