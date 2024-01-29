Fortegra Group Set to Raise $324 Million in Anticipated IPO

Specialty insurance firm, Fortegra Group, is set to hit the public market with an initial public offering (IPO) expected to raise up to $324 million. The Florida-based company aims to sell 18 million shares, priced between $15 and $18 each. If the shares are sold at the mid-point price of $16.50, Fortegra anticipates net proceeds of approximately $277.4 million.

Underwriters' Option Could Boost Proceeds

However, this figure could rise to around $322 million if underwriters exercise their option to purchase an additional 2.7 million shares. Analysts predict that the decision to exercise the option will depend on the market response to Fortegra's IPO, a key indicator of investor confidence in the company.

Post-IPO Valuation and Ownership

Upon completion of the IPO, Fortegra expects to have over 87.1 million shares outstanding. At the mid-point pricing, this would value the company at approximately $1.44 billion. Tiptree Inc., which currently owns more than 73% of Fortegra, will see its stake reduced to nearly 58% following the IPO. Similarly, private equity firm Warburg Pincus, holding a 28% interest pre-IPO, will have its stake decreased to 22%.

Fortegra's Path to NYSE

In its journey to go public, Fortegra has expressed its intention to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TFG. This move signifies the company's ambition to expand its reach and visibility in the global finance arena, and marks a significant milestone in its corporate journey.